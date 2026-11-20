Yesterday on Capitol Hill, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton blamed the blackout of the NSA's own classified communications network on software patching for a recent PHP vulnerability and called this week's infrastructure pileup "separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes." Sitting beside him, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Congress he is 98 percent confident foreign adversaries did not cause the outages. Even Senator Josh Hawley couldn't keep a straight face, calling the string of failures potentially "the greatest coincidence in the history of the world."

Meanwhile, Mullin's own written testimony handed to that exact committee confirmed that Iranian government cyber actors and pro-Iran hackers have been targeting American transportation, healthcare, water, energy, and financial networks since February. Look at the weeklong pileup that dragged everybody into that hearing room: Microsoft 365 went down worldwide on Thursday, the FAA halted departing flights nationwide on Friday over network floods traced to sites in Texas and Arkansas and wiped out more than 12,400 flights, Chase and other major banks jammed transactions on Monday, malicious JavaScript hit 178 organizations through Optimizely, and NSANet went dark, disrupting the NSA's Middle East signals hub in Georgia. In Europe, Norway's biggest natural gas supplier Equinor confirmed an active cyberattack on its IT systems, and today POLITICO reported hackers disrupted the European Commission's HR and medical portals for more than ten days.

Every microphone in Washington has a calm explanation ready. Nobody shopping at Costco believes a word of it. By Sunday night, 21 of the 26 high-ticket generators on Costco's website were sold out, including a high-end Kohler machine, because husbands, wives, and families can smell when the men holding the switches have lost their grip.

Scroll your phone for ten minutes right now and you'll watch everybody fight over the wrong question. Was it Iran, was it an autonomous AI tool, was it a rushed software patch, or are they covering up a coordinated dry run? Those are fair questions for an analyst, and we shouldn't pretend the headlines are nothing, because the machinery running modern life really is thin as glass. Yet if you read your Bible with the pages open, you'll notice something far more unsettling than a busted router.

Before God brings an empire to its knees, He doesn't have to drop fire out of the sky first. He blinds the watchmen.

Listen to Job 12:24-25: "He taketh away the heart of the chief of the people of the earth, and causeth them to wander in a wilderness where there is no way. They grope in the dark without light, and he maketh them to stagger like a drunken man." That isn't poetry written for a calm afternoon. It's a description of what happens when the people running the command rooms suddenly can't keep a switchboard lit, can't stop tripping over their own wiring, and spend two days staggering in broad daylight while the country watches.

Isaiah described the exact same collapse when God turned His hand against Egypt, the superpower of its age, and look at the order of events in Isaiah 19:14: "The LORD hath mingled a perverse spirit in the midst thereof: and they have caused Egypt to err in every work thereof, as a drunken man staggereth in his vomit." Notice what goes first. Not the army, not the granaries, not the walls. It's the competence of the people in charge. Everything they touch misfires, every patch creates a fresh leak, and the whole country watches the strongest machinery on earth wobble like a drunk at closing time.

Now look at what the crowd does the minute the experts lose credibility. Read Isaiah 19:3: "And the spirit of Egypt shall fail in the midst thereof; and I will destroy the counsel thereof: and they shall seek to the idols, and to the charmers, and to them that have familiar spirits, and to the wizards." You don't need a seminary degree to see that verse playing out in real time this week. When the official briefing stops making sense, people don't fall on their knees and repent before God. They chase anonymous blackout clips, dark-web rumor threads, masked countdown warnings, and AI chatbots asked to prophesy what happens Friday, while emptying warehouse aisles in a cold sweat.

That's why the ninth plague in Egypt still raises the hair on the back of your neck when you actually read it slowly. Exodus 10:21-23 says, "And the LORD said unto Moses, Stretch out thine hand toward heaven, that there may be darkness over the land of Egypt, even darkness which may be felt. And Moses stretched forth his hand toward heaven; and there was a thick darkness in all the land of Egypt three days: They saw not one another, neither rose any from his place for three days: but all the children of Israel had light in their dwellings."

Read that last line twice. Egypt didn't just lose visibility; it froze in place for 72 hours under a darkness thick enough to touch, with Pharaoh's priests and advisers completely helpless. Yet the children of Israel didn't have light inside their homes because they out-bought Egypt on backup hardware. They had light because the darkness itself took orders from God.

God already gave His people their marching orders for a week like this in Isaiah 8:12-13: "Say ye not, A confederacy, to all them to whom this people shall say, A confederacy; neither fear ye their fear, nor be afraid. Sanctify the LORD of hosts himself; and let him be your fear, and let him be your dread." Notice He didn't tell Isaiah to pretend the threats weren't real, and He didn't tell him to join the conspiracy panic in the street either. He told us not to borrow the crowd's terror, because Luke 21:26 names the sickness that kills before the strike even lands: "Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken."

A frightened household can grow grateful for a leash the minute the hand holding it promises to reopen the bank, clear the flights, and turn the screens back on. Paul warned in II Thessalonians 2:10-11 that when people refuse the love of the truth, "for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie." Fear is the chute that slides whole nations straight into that lie.

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When the watchmen go blind, who are you actually listening to?