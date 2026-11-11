The Voice That Wears a Face You Love

It is past midnight and the lines are open.

A man drives the night route past the Great Salt Lake, forty miles from the nearest town, and his radio cuts dead. Then his mother says his name. She has been in the ground eleven years.

A widow's husband started coming to her at night. Not quite a dream. More like a phone call. Last week he told her to stop taking her heart medicine, because she will not need it where they are going. She had the bottle in her hand.

A man went looking for his dead brother and found something that answered. For three years it answered. It was his brother, and then it was his brother and something else, and now it is only the something else, and it wears his name. Last night it called his two year old daughter, who cannot talk yet.

Three thousand years ago a king named Saul did the same thing. God had gone quiet on him, so instead of getting on his knees he drove out to a town called Endor, in a disguise, and paid a woman to bring a dead prophet up out of the dark. Something came up. It wore the old man's mantle. It spoke with his voice. And it told the king he would be dead by morning.

The Bible does not call that a reunion. It gives it a colder name. A familiar spirit. Something that studied a dead man close enough to wear him, and waited for a grieving person to pick up.

This is the first episode of the show. A late night host, an open line, and the callers nobody else will take. We do not laugh at them. We do not flinch. We take the call, and then we hold it up against the Book.

If you want to read along, the passages are First Samuel 28, Isaiah 8:19, Deuteronomy 18, Leviticus 19:31, Luke 16:31, and First John 4:1.

The line is open. Call the Midnight host yourself at (701) 760-5746, and tell him what happened to you.

Press play. Lock your door. And if you know someone sitting in the dark holding this frequency, send it to them.