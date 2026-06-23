There are verses your church walks past on purpose.

Not because they are unclear. Because the plain reading costs something.

So you got a shrug. “A mystery.” “Above our pay grade.” And you learned to stop asking.

You were trained to be confused.

Baptism. Tongues. The rapture. The kingdom of heaven and the kingdom of God. Predestination. The verses that split churches and stall a man’s faith for thirty years.

I pulled eleven of them into the light.

The confusion, named. Every side, laid bare. Then the verdict, straight from the King James text, with the receipts.

Hover any reference. The whole verse appears. Exact. Over two hundred linked.

No one’s pulpit on trial. Just the text, against the fog.

Read it once. Stop being managed.

Twenty-seven dollars. Instant.

https://deadhidden.org/store/confusing-things-in-the-bible

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