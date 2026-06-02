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John David Truly's avatar
John David Truly
4h

Similarly the mention of “rumors of war” left me wondering for some time - after the development of rapid communication.

Then one day just a few years ago I noticed in the business news Asian markets had collapsed on news that two southeast Asian countries were at war over a border dispute which was affecting mining or such. The next day the market returned to normal after the headlines referred to “rumors of border conflict were unfounded”. The same technology that enables us all to see live video thousands of miles away can also spread an unfounded rumor (or deceit) around the world in seconds.

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Rocka's avatar
Rocka
4h

Revelation 11:9 finally makes sense. Subscribed via the same device.

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