A government official is riding home from Jerusalem with a scroll of Isaiah open on his lap.

He is reading about a lamb led to the slaughter, and he cannot find one person on that desert road to tell him who the lamb is.

God sends him one.

“And Philip ran thither to him, and heard him read the prophet Esaias, and said, Understandest thou what thou readest?” Acts 8:30

Philip climbs into the chariot. He starts at that scripture and preaches Jesus. They come to water. The official pulls the chariot over and asks what stands between him and baptism.

Then comes verse 37.

“And Philip said, If thou believest with all thine heart, thou mayest. And he answered and said, I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God.” Acts 8:37

One question. One confession. Down into the water.

Now pull a modern Bible off the shelf and turn to Acts 8.

Verse 36. Then verse 38.

In most new versions, 37 is gone from the text. If it appears at all, it sits in a footnote at the bottom of the page in small print, like a name crossed off a lease.

Nobody burned it. Nobody held a press conference. A set of editors in the 1800s decided a small family of manuscripts outweighed the mass of them, and the plainest baptism confession in the New Testament quietly moved to the basement.

Most Christians have never checked.

That is the part that should bother you. Not that scholars argue about manuscripts. They always have. The part that should bother you is that a verse can slide out of the text between your grandmother’s Bible and yours, and the release notes are a footnote most readers never look down to see.

So ask the bigger question. How did the Book get to your shelf at all? Who copied it. Who chose. What got kept, what got argued over, and what got buried.

I wrote Where the Bible Came From to walk that road. Canon. Manuscripts. The Dead Sea Scrolls. Acts 8:37 itself. What to say when somebody tells you what “the Greek really says.” Fourteen chapters, documented, with the source notes to check me.

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Adam