For seventeen years the FBI couldn’t put a name to the Unabomber. His sixteen bombs killed three people and hurt nearly two dozen more, and the face on the wanted poster was a hood and a pair of sunglasses.

In 1995 he demanded that the papers print his 35,000-word manifesto. The Washington Post ran it.

His sister-in-law read it and thought it sounded like Ted. His brother David wasn’t sure. Then David hit two words his brother used: “cool-headed logician.”

That settled it. David went to the FBI, and on April 3, 1996, agents arrested Ted Kaczynski at his cabin in Montana.

A man can hide his face. He can’t hide his voice from somebody who has spent years with his words.

Jesus said His sheep work the same way:

“And when he putteth forth his own sheep, he goeth before them, and the sheep follow him: for they know his voice. And a stranger will they not follow, but will flee from him: for they know not the voice of strangers.” (John 10:4-5)

Sheep don’t run from strangers because they memorized a list of strangers. They run because they know one voice, and everything else sounds wrong.

Here’s what should bother you. The Devil knows that verse too. So he doesn’t come sounding like a stranger.

He comes quoting the Bible.

The Devil’s edit

Matthew 4. Jesus has fasted forty days. The Devil sets Him on a pinnacle of the temple and says:

“If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down: for it is written, He shall give his angels charge concerning thee: and in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.” (Matthew 4:6)

“It is written.” He’s quoting Psalm 91. Now read what the Psalm actually says:

“For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways. They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.” (Psalm 91:11-12)

Luke records the same moment. In both accounts, those four words are gone. Matthew’s version drops “to keep thee” as well.

In all thy ways.

That’s the condition. The angels keep a man in the ways God gave him. Throwing yourself off the temple to make God prove Himself isn’t one of those ways. Cut four words, and a promise of protection turns into a dare to jump.

Jesus didn’t argue about the Psalm. He answered with another verse:

“It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.” (Matthew 4:7)

The Devil had a verse. Jesus had the rest of the Book. That only works if you know the rest of the Book.

Would you have caught it?

For a long time, I wouldn’t have. I was saved at 12 and didn’t read the Bible for myself until I was 34. That’s twenty-two years of knowing God’s voice mostly secondhand, and that’s on me.

The strangers haven’t gotten any quieter. Two of the world’s religions rest on a new book an angel delivered. Islam says the angel Gabriel brought the Quran to Muhammad. Mormonism says the angel Moroni led Joseph Smith to the golden plates. Paul wrote the answer centuries before either angel showed up:

“But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.” (Galatians 1:8)

He also told you why the counterfeit would look so good:

“And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.” (2 Corinthians 11:14)

Now there’s a stranger in your pocket too. Ask a chatbot about a verse and it’ll quote you something smooth, in a calm voice, from whatever Bible it likes.

An outlaw’s eleven weeks

In 1521 the Holy Roman Emperor declared Martin Luther an outlaw. Anyone could kill him. His friends staged a kidnapping and hid him in Wartburg Castle under a fake name, and in about eleven weeks he translated everything from Matthew to Revelation into German.

Years later he explained how. You don’t ask the Latin how to talk, he said. “We must inquire about this of the mother in the home, the children on the street, the common man in the marketplace.”

He wanted the mother in the home to hear God’s voice in the words she used every day. Plain enough that she’d notice if somebody changed a word.

That’s why the Plain Bible Manual exists.

Years ago I worked night shifts in a guard shack in McKenzie, North Dakota. That’s where I wrote and compiled it. The original ran more than 340 pages. The manual is the core of it.

What’s in it

Two dozen things Jehovah’s Witnesses teach, each set beside the verses that answer it. Jesus is the angel Michael? Hebrews 1:5 and 1:13. Jesus shouldn’t be worshipped? Matthew 2:2, Matthew 28:9, Luke 24:52, John 9:38 and Hebrews 1:6.

The same treatment for Mormon teaching, including Joseph Smith’s angel and Kolob, the star Mormon scripture places nearest the throne of God.

About 20 pages on Islam and the Quran, including the angel Muhammad said brought it to him.

Why Matthew 24:13 says “he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved,” and why the manual puts that verse in the Tribulation instead of on you. Ephesians 2:8-9 is yours.

Five different gospels preached in your Bible (Matthew 4:23, Acts 2:38, 1 Corinthians 15:3-4, Galatians 3:8 and Revelation 14:6-7), and why they aren’t the same message.

What happens to babies at the Rapture. They go, and the manual shows you why from Romans 5:13.

The fulfilled prophecy table, including number 142: Psalm 91:11-12, the passage the Devil used on Jesus.

Scripture-Safe AI prompts that make a chatbot go back to the Bible instead of rewriting it.

A reader wrote me a few days ago: “The manual is excellent. When a question popped in my head, you were already answering it.”

The same reader found three holes. Tongues got one line. I pointed to an outside book and never explained it. And the prophecy list promised 351 and stopped at 315.

Fair hits. So I’m rebuilding the whole thing as The Plain Bible Manual, Complete Edition: Read the King James for Yourself, Front to Back. The missing prophecies go back in. Tongues gets the passages and the argument. The outside pointers come out, and the Bible goes in their place.

Ten dollars, and why

The Complete Edition isn’t finished, so right now it’s a preorder. The preorder is $10.

Today you get the whole Plain Bible 2.0 system: the manual, the additions, the workbook, and the Scripture-Safe AI prompts. 175 pages. The files open on the next screen after you pay, and they land in your email. That same system sells for $37 on the store right now.

When the Complete Edition is done, it goes to the same email. One payment. No subscription.

Why so cheap? Because you’re buying a book before it’s finished. When it ships, the price goes up, and you won’t pay the difference.

If you already paid for the manual, don’t buy this. Your update is free.

Send Me the Manual

If you’d rather keep taking somebody else’s word for what the Bible says, keep your ten dollars. If you want to know His voice well enough to catch four missing words, start here. Then put your Bible next to it and check every line I wrote.

P.S. Ten dollars gets you 175 pages today and the Complete Edition when it’s done. When it ships, the price goes up.

Get the preorder here.

Share