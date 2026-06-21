Right now a man is sitting in a parking lot with the engine off.

Phone in his hand. Six months since he opened a Bible.

He is ninety seconds of the right video away from his knees. He just doesn’t know it yet.

Dead Hidden exists to be that ninety seconds. And I can’t make it alone anymore.

I don’t do this often. I hate asking. Asking feels like weakness, and I’ve got no use for weakness.

I’m asking anyway. Pride has never built a single thing.

This started with one guy, a Bible, and a phone.

No team. No studio. No budget. No permission.

Just the verses nobody else had the spine to say out loud.

28,000 of you showed up.

You didn’t come for the soft stuff. You came for the psalms they skim past on Sunday morning. The chapters that make people uncomfortable, because they are supposed to. The parts of the Book that get filed under “we’ll cover that another time” and never get covered.

You came for the truth with the lights off. That is the whole thing.

But I’ve carried this as far as one man and a phone can carry it.

What comes next needs a team. Real production. Dark. Raw. The kind of three-minute video that stops a man mid-scroll, drops a stone in his chest, and makes him open a Bible he hasn’t touched since Christmas.

I can see it. I can’t fund it. Not alone.

Here’s the part nobody likes to hear.

The truth costs money. It always has. Every prophet still had to eat. Every press still needed ink. Free things die in the dark. And the lie has a marketing budget you would not believe. The truth has you.

You pay for it up front, or you pay the tax later, when there is nobody left telling it.

For the next 24 hours, Substack is taking 50% off a paid Dead Hidden subscription.

That is less than one gas station coffee a month. It keeps the lights on in one of the few places online with no sponsor whispering in its ear.

GET 50% OFF FOR 1 YEAR

If money is tight right now, I mean this: don’t. Your reading matters more to me than your dollar. But if you can sponsor another reader, Substack lets you do that too.

SPONSOR A READER

Every cent. Back into this. No sponsors. No ads. No corporation deciding which verses are allowed on the air. Just the work and the Book.

When Nehemiah rebuilt the wall, the men did not get to pick between working and fighting. They did both at once. “Every one with one of his hands wrought in the work, and with the other hand held a weapon.” (Nehemiah 4:17)

Trowel in one hand. Sword in the other. That is the assignment now.

The war is spiritual. The battlefield is your phone. And the truth still doesn’t fund itself.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for being here. Thank you for being 28,000 strong who wanted the real thing instead of the comfortable version.

Rise up and build something they can’t ignore.

Adam

P.S. The 50% door closes in 24 hours and it does not reopen. After that the wall still gets built. Just slower, with fewer hands. Pick up a trowel.

GET 50% OFF BEFORE IT CLOSES