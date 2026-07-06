Joe was a bull rider. Amateur. Montana dirt in his blood. He climbed on rank bulls at reservation rodeos where the chutes were wooden, the crowds were small and mean, and the pay was whatever the hat passed. He took the horn to the ribs, the dirt in his teeth, the ground slamming his spine. Then he dusted off, climbed in the truck, and drove home to the trailer.

That trailer smelled like diesel, coffee, and the kid’s dirty clothes. His wife waited up. The boy drew pictures of bulls with crayons on the kitchen table. The old truck carried everything that mattered. That was Joe’s life. Rope in his hands. Pain he could see coming. A family that needed him to come home.

Then the trolls found him.

Not a mob with torches and ropes in the street. Just cowards behind screens. Strangers who never shook his hand or looked him in the eye. They dug. They posted. They mocked. They poured venom one notification at a time. Whatever old words or old photos they scraped up became the rope they used on him. Ping after ping. Word after word. They fed until the man who rode bulls started to break.

Joe wasn’t built for that kind of war. He was built for the chute and the eight-second fight. He could take a hoof to the face. He could not take the endless drip of poison from people who never had to bleed for anything.

One day he went to the farmer’s barn.

And he did not come back.

That is what words from cowards can do.

They do not need fists. They do not need to face you. They just need to find the crack and keep pouring until the man who faced bulls decides the only way out is the end.

Joe is gone. The trailer sits empty. The truck does not move. The kid asks questions his mother cannot answer without breaking. The wife carries a silence that never leaves.

The Bible says the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity that sets the course of nature on fire. These trolls lit the match from behind glass and never had to smell the smoke.

If this kind of writing keeps hitting you in the chest, come closer. I write for the ones trying to stay alive under the weight of hidden things.

Keep These Coming

A man can survive the horn. He cannot always survive the lie that he is nothing when the screen says so.

If you are reading this and the words are cutting you, hear it plain. The trolls are not judges. They are scavengers. They feed on whatever bleeds. They do not care if you live or die. They only care that you give them something to tear apart.

There is a Word stronger than any rope they can type. There is blood that covers what no screenshot can reach. There is a cross where the real judgment already fell so you do not have to die under theirs.

Do not step off. Do not let the cowards write your ending. Get honest with God. Get the old man to the cross. Drag whatever they are using against you into the light while mercy is still offered.

And if the hidden thing is lust, porn, shame, or the private cage you keep pretending is not there, stop pretending.

I wrote CAGED for the man whose secret life has started eating his house from the inside.

Open the Cage

Joe rode bulls that could have killed him any Saturday night. He faced what most men only watch from the stands.

The trolls killed him without ever leaving their chairs.

That is the appetite. That is the cheap judgment. That is what happens when a man lets the screen become louder than the truth.

Stand up. The bull can be ridden. The words can be faced. But only if you are anchored in something the trolls cannot touch.

For Joe. For your wife. For your kid. For the man you are supposed to be.

Do not let them win.

If you need to drag the hidden thing into the light today, start here.

Open the Cage

And if this needs to reach one person before the screen eats him alive, put it in his hands.

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