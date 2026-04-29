“And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: that they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.” (2 Thessalonians 2:10-12)

Read it again.

The verb is sends.

The actor is God.

This is not the world drifting. This is not the internet rotting men’s minds. This is not the algorithm. This is the hand of the living God reaching out and judicially handing over the man who refused to love the truth.

The strong delusion is not weather.

It is judgment.

The pattern is older than the verse.

“And the LORD hardened the heart of Pharaoh, and he hearkened not unto them; as the LORD had spoken unto Moses.” (Exodus 9:12)

Pharaoh’s heart hardened in stages. First, he hardened it himself. Then God ratified the hardening. By the end, the man who watched his own kingdom collapse under ten plagues could still not see what every shepherd in Egypt could see plain. He chased the Hebrews into the sea because he had ceased to be able to read the room.

That was not stupidity.

That was strong delusion.

“Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts... Even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient.” (Romans 1:24, 28)

Same hand.

Three times in Romans 1, Paul writes the phrase. God gave them up. It is not a metaphor. It is a courtroom verdict. The man who refused the truth was handed by God to a mind that no longer recognized what was in front of him. The reprobate mind cannot count. It cannot reason. It cannot tell a flag from a noose.

“Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed.” (Isaiah 6:10)

Isaiah preached to a generation that had already been judicially blinded. Christ quoted the same verse over Israel. John quoted it over the rejection of Christ.

“Therefore they could not believe, because that Esaias said again, He hath blinded their eyes, and hardened their heart; that they should not see with their eyes, nor understand with their heart, and be converted, and I should heal them.” (John 12:39-40)

Could not.

Not would not.

When the strong delusion lands, the man cannot see.

You are watching it now.

You do not need a podcast to tell you this. You have a phone. You have eyes. You have already seen the banner that reads Queers for Palestine. You have already seen the pride flag taped to the side of a regime whose own clerics would push the carriers off a roof. You have seen women march for a religion that veils them. You have seen white liberal pastors preach the dignity of the very ideologies that exist to disinherit them.

I am not going to mock the marchers.

The hand that put the cloth over their eyes is the same hand that drowned Pharaoh.

That hand does not need our help.

That hand does not need our scorn.

That hand requires our fear.

The dividing line in 2 Thessalonians 2 is not intellectual.

It is not political.

It is not even moral, in the sense the modern church uses the word.

The line is love.

"Because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved."

The deluded did not refuse a fact. They refused an affection. They were offered the truth like a wife and they would not have her. They preferred the lie because the lie let them keep what the truth would have asked them to surrender.

The strong delusion is not an external attack.

It is the receipt on a private rejection.

You will know who has not loved the truth by what they cannot see. You will know who has loved the truth by what they refuse to look away from.

The man who can see Pharaoh in the pride flag and Pharaoh in the keffiyeh and Pharaoh in his own mirror has not been deluded.

The man who cannot see Pharaoh anywhere already has been.

This is the part most preachers will not say from a stage.

The strong delusion is in the church too.

It is in every pulpit that has stopped preaching the wrath of God because the donor base flinched. It is in every conference that has replaced repentance with self-help. It is in every men’s ministry that has confused affirmation for sanctification. It is in the pastor who is more afraid of being called a name than of being weighed in the balance.

The judicial blinding does not stop at the church door.

It walks the aisle and sits in the front row.

The remnant who sees is not the remnant that is loud.

It is the remnant that has loved the truth enough to lose things over it.

Read the verse one more time.

"And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie."

There is no neutral ground in that sentence. There is the love of the truth, and there is the strong delusion, and there is the hand that sends one or the other.

If you have ever doubted that you are in the last days, read the news with that verse open in your other hand.

You will know.

The work that does not fit in this email lives at deadhidden.org/store. The Vault is what stands when the strong delusion takes the rest.

Loving the truth is the only act that exempts you from the verdict.

Love it.

— A.J.

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P.S. The free Romans Guide is at deadhidden.org. Romans 1 is the manual to this whole machinery. Open it.