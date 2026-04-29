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Isaiah 6:4's avatar
Isaiah 6:4
16h

Whoa. This is scary and fiery at the same time. I always thought the strong delusion was that people would follow the antichrist but now I see what you mean. It’s happening now. All over the place so many in the church and out of the church.

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Claudia Pennisi's avatar
Claudia Pennisi
1h

"If you have ever doubted that you are in the last days, read the news with that verse open in your other hand."

I couldn't believe that people don't know that we are in the last days until reading about the DELUSION. 😞

We must remember that God means what He says.

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