This morning I showed you the verdict.

1 Chronicles 10:13. Saul died for asking counsel of one that had a familiar spirit.

This is the night it happened.

1 Samuel 28. Read it slow.

Samuel is dead. The Philistines are massed at Shunem. Saul sees the camp and his heart trembles.

So he asks God.

And when Saul enquired of the LORD, the LORD answered him not, neither by dreams, nor by Urim, nor by prophets. (1 Samuel 28:6)

Silence.

Every channel dead. Dreams. The priesthood. The prophets.

Heaven hung up.

Here is the detail most people skip. Saul had already outlawed the mediums.

And Saul had put away those that had familiar spirits, and the wizards, out of the land. (1 Samuel 28:3)

He wrote the ban. He enforced it.

And on his last night alive, he broke it.

He took off his robes. Put on other raiment. Walked by night to Endor with two men.

To a woman whose trade carried his own death penalty.

She did not recognize him. She made him swear there was no trap. He swore by the LORD.

A man swearing by the LORD on his way into witchcraft. Sit with that.

Then he said it. Bring me up Samuel.

And verse 12 is where everything breaks.

And when the woman saw Samuel, she cried with a loud voice. (1 Samuel 28:12)

She screamed.

Think about what that scream means.

This was her job. Her trade. Her nightly racket.

Mediums do not scream at their own seance.

Something came up that night that was not supposed to come.