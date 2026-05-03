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John David Truly's avatar
John David Truly
3h

And today the sheiks and emirs with land to spare are in a race to build the tallest skyscrapers - Indonesia, China. Saudi, Qatar….taller and taller. Are they setting themselves up for the next Tower of Babel?

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Remi Enobakhare's avatar
Remi Enobakhare
4h

Brilliant piece. Thank you. 🙏🏽

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