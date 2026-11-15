The Prince of the Power of the Air

Friday afternoon the FAA ground stopped every airport in America. Officials say it was routers. The lights over Florida were a rocket. And by nightfall a great many people had still decided it was something else.

This episode is about why we were that ready.

It runs eight minutes. One voice, one story, and a real piece of tape from September 1997, when a man called a late-night radio show, said the things people call aliens are not what they claim to be, and the satellite went down. A caller later said he made it up. The sentence is still worth hearing.

Then the Book. Ephesians 2:2. Daniel 10. And where the Lord says He will meet His people.

Listen with headphones.

I wrote the first part of this down. It is a field manual called The Strong Delusion. Part One is thirty pages and nine dollars.

Get The Strong Delusion, Part One

From the high desert.