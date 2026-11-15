Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden
Dead Hidden: Biblical Mysteries, UFOs & the Unseen Realm
The Prince of the Power of the Air
0:00
-7:55

The Prince of the Power of the Air

Eight minutes. One story. And a real piece of tape from 1997.
Dead Hidden's avatar
Dead Hidden

Friday afternoon the FAA ground stopped every airport in America. Officials say it was routers. The lights over Florida were a rocket. And by nightfall a great many people had still decided it was something else.

This episode is about why we were that ready.

It runs eight minutes. One voice, one story, and a real piece of tape from September 1997, when a man called a late-night radio show, said the things people call aliens are not what they claim to be, and the satellite went down. A caller later said he made it up. The sentence is still worth hearing.

Then the Book. Ephesians 2:2. Daniel 10. And where the Lord says He will meet His people.

Listen with headphones.

I wrote the first part of this down. It is a field manual called The Strong Delusion. Part One is thirty pages and nine dollars.

Get The Strong Delusion, Part One

From the high desert.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 AJ Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.