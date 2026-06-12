1 Samuel 31 says Saul fell on his own sword.

Suicide on a mountain. End of story.

Then 1 Chronicles 10:14 says something else.

“And enquired not of the LORD: therefore he slew him, and turned the kingdom unto David the son of Jesse.” (1 Chronicles 10:14)

He slew him.

Not the Philistines. Not the arrows. Not the sword.

God.

The sword was the instrument. The sentence came from higher up.

And the Bible names the crime. One verse earlier.

“So Saul died for his transgression which he committed against the LORD, even against the word of the LORD, which he kept not, and also for asking counsel of one that had a familiar spirit, to enquire of it.” (1 Chronicles 10:13)

A familiar spirit.

That phrase should stop you.

Why “familiar”?

The word comes from the Latin familiaris. A household servant.

A spirit of the family.

A spirit that attaches to a house. That knows the names. That knows what the dead knew. That can sound exactly like someone you buried.

That is what Saul went looking for at Endor. A voice from under the ground.

And God treated it as a capital crime.

Trace it through the Book:

“Regard not them that have familiar spirits, neither seek after wizards, to be defiled by them: I am the LORD your God.” (Leviticus 19:31)

Defiled. That is the word God picked.

“And the soul that turneth after such as have familiar spirits, and after wizards, to go a whoring after them, I will even set my face against that soul, and will cut him off from among his people.” (Leviticus 20:6)

God sets His face against you. Personally.

King Manasseh “dealt with familiar spirits and wizards: he wrought much wickedness in the sight of the LORD, to provoke him to anger.” (2 Kings 21:6)

Josiah cleaned house and “put away” the workers with familiar spirits (2 Kings 23:24). Scripture calls him the king who turned to the LORD with all his heart.

One king consulted the dead. One king burned the whole operation down.

Guess which one the Bible commends.

You think this died at Endor

It didn't. It changed clothes.

Psychic hotlines became psychic apps. Mediums got daytime TV slots. And now there is grief tech. Software trained on a dead loved one's texts and voice. So you can keep talking to them.

A voice that knows the family. That sounds exactly like someone you buried.

The package is new. The transaction is the one Saul made.

Counsel from the dead instead of the living God.

Isaiah saw it coming and asked the only question that matters:

“And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead?” (Isaiah 8:19)

Should not a people seek unto their God?

Hannah did. Same book as Endor. She poured out her soul before the LORD at Shiloh, and God answered her with a prophet (1 Samuel 1:15).

Two ways to seek a word in 1 Samuel. One got Samuel born. One got a king executed.

That is the whole choice. It has not changed.

This afternoon, for paid subscribers: Endor itself. What actually came up out of the ground when that woman screamed. Was it Samuel? The answer in the text is stranger than either side wants it to be.

UPGRADE BEFORE THIS AFTERNOON

If this is your first time seeing what the Bible says plain, start here:

Familiar Spirits. The book. The full investigation of everything above.

GET FAMILIAR SPIRITS

Dead Hidden OS. The diagnosis. Where to begin when church left you hollow.

START WITH THE DEAD HIDDEN OS

The Vault. 83 Bible resources. Everything I use to study.

UNLOCK THE VAULT - $297