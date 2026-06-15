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Larry Ballard's avatar
Larry Ballard
1h

It's a lot easier to figure out who they are, once you understand that we live beneath a firmament separating our world from the waters above. Just like Genesis explains.

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ILoveLiberty's avatar
ILoveLiberty
1h

The sons of God were on the earth in those day--and also afterward.

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