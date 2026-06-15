This week the Pentagon released a third batch of files. Spinning discs. Glowing orbs. One object they could only describe as shaped like a potato. No propulsion anyone can explain. No origin anyone will name. The official position, after eighty years, is a shrug with a security clearance.

And the headlines are already doing the thing they always do. “Are we alone?” “Is humanity ready?” Even the religious press is asking whether the files will shake people’s faith.

They will not shake mine. Because the Book on my desk has been describing things in the sky that men cannot explain since long before there was a Pentagon to deny them.

Here is what nobody at that podium will say out loud.

They reach for the word “alien” on purpose. Alien is safe. Alien is a visitor from a far galaxy who owes you nothing and answers to no one. Alien lets a man keep his materialism and his wonder at the same time.

The word they will not touch is “fallen.” Because fallen has a Judge attached to it. Fallen means these things are not neutral travelers. They are creatures in rebellion, and the same God they rebelled against is the God you will stand in front of. You cannot put that on a documentary poster.

If a glowing orb over Arizona is easier for you to accept than a fallen angel, ask yourself who taught you that, and why.

What the Book actually says

Start in Genesis 6, before the flood, when the sons of God saw the daughters of men. Strange beings, a corrupted bloodline, giants in the earth. The world got so dark God washed it.

Jude does not treat that as poetry. He files it as a case on the docket.

And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day. (Jude 6)

Left their own habitation. Beings that belonged in one place and came to another. That is not a category modern science has a folder for, so it builds a new one and calls it extraterrestrial. Same phenomenon. Wrong light.

And Paul tells you exactly what these powers are, and what their best trick is.

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. (Ephesians 6:12) And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. (2 Corinthians 11:14)

An angel of light. A glowing thing in the sky that comes offering knowledge and wonder. You have read the script. It just got a Pentagon file number.

Why this matters more than a UFO

Here is the part that should put a knot in your stomach, because it is not about the orbs. It is about what the orbs are softening you up for.

And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie. (2 Thessalonians 2:11)

A lie strong enough that God Himself hands the unbelieving over to it. Not a small one. Not a tabloid one. A delusion engineered to be more believable than the truth.

Walk it forward. A world taught for fifty years to expect visitors from the stars. A world that already trusts the screen more than the Scripture. Now imagine the day something arrives, or appears to, with answers, with technology, with a message that sounds like peace and unity and a new chapter for mankind. A world this prepped will not call it a deception. It will call it first contact. It will worship.

The footnote under your Bible trained you to doubt the text. The documentary is training you to accept the counterfeit. Same hand. Different glove.

You were not built to be deceived

I am not telling you to fear the sky. Men’s hearts failing them for fear is the world’s reaction, not the believer’s.

I am telling you to stop reading God’s creation by the academy’s lamp. The men who run the disclosure story are not neutral. They have spent a century making sure the only acceptable explanation for the unexplained is one that leaves God out of it. That is not science. That is a managed story with a budget.

The Christian who knows his Bible is the one man in the room who is not surprised. He does not need the Pentagon to confirm there are powers in the air. He read it. He believes the One who warned him. And when the strong delusion comes dressed as light, he is the hardest man on earth to fool.

That is the whole point of knowing where these things came from before the day they arrive.

If this made the orbs look less like science and more like a warning label, start with the field file.

I wrote The Strong Delusion for exactly this moment: UFOs, fallen angels, managed disclosure, and the Bible verses they hope you never connect.

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