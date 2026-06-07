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Landen Swiney's avatar
Landen Swiney
1h

Not that I disagree with this position, but in the Jeremiah verse it seems to me he’s talking about the Exodus, and the “and to this day” is referring to the Israelites. Not looking to argue I’m just curious why you don’t believe that’s what the verse is saying. The Isaiah chapter most definitely backs this up though, including “and I will give over the Egyptians into the hand of a hard master, and a fierce king will rule over them...”

‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭19‬:‭4‬ ‭

“You have shown signs and wonders in the land of Egypt, and to this day in Israel and among all mankind, and have made a name for yourself, as at this day.”

‭‭Jeremiah‬ ‭32‬:‭20‬

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NJ's avatar
NJ
1h

Not only does the pyramid of Giza face true north but it also is at the exact center of the earth landmass.

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