The Egyptians did not actually bury their pharaohs in pyramids.

They buried them in the Valley of the Kings, hidden rock-cut tombs packed with everything a dead king supposedly needed for the next world.

The pyramids do not follow that script.

No proper burial.

No king who clearly belongs inside.

They sit there breaking the pattern everyone insists they fit.

And Giza breaks it twice.

It is the only major pyramid in Egypt with no hieroglyphics inside it.

Think about that.

Acres of the most precise stonework the ancient world ever produced, and not one line carved to Ra, to Osiris, to any god in the whole pantheon.

Every other monument in that civilization is a billboard for some deity.

The greatest one is silent.

A guy named Ryan Peterson sat down on Blurry Creatures and put a name to the silence.

His claim is simple and heavy:

The Great Pyramid is not a tomb.

It is not pagan.

It is an altar.

God’s altar.

And he says Scripture has been pointing at it the whole time while everyone read past it.

His proof texts are not the fringe ones.

Jeremiah 32 has the prophet praising God for the “signs and wonders in the land of Egypt, even unto this day.”

Jeremiah wrote that on the edge of Babylon, almost a thousand years after the Exodus.

Whatever wonder he means was still standing a millennium later.

Not a plague.

Not a parted sea.

A structure.

Then Isaiah 19, where God says plainly that there will be “an altar to the LORD in the midst of the land of Egypt” - a sign and a witness, set there for the day the savior comes.

Then there is the pharaoh.

History credits the Giza pyramid to Khufu, also called Cheops.

And here is the part nobody puts on the tour:

According to the Egyptian historian Manetho, Khufu was hated.

Despised in his own culture.

The reason given is that he shut down the temples and outlawed the worship of the pantheon.

A monotheist on the throne of Egypt, building the one monument in the country that refuses to name a single false god.

You can call that coincidence if you want to.

It goes further than the building.

Peterson points at the capstone, the chief cornerstone, the single most exacting piece in the whole structure, the one the builders would reject and throw out if its measurement was even slightly off.

That is not pyramid trivia.

That is the exact language David and Peter and Jesus use about the Messiah.

The stone the builders rejected, made the head of the corner.

And the New Jerusalem coming down out of heaven in Revelation: measured, four-square, rising to a point.

A pyramid by another name.

So here is the unsettling version.

If a man needs a mountain to meet God and he lives in a desert, he builds one.

That is Sinai logic.

It is also Babel logic, which is why every other god in the ancient world wanted a pyramid too.

The counterfeits got their hieroglyphics and their sun worship bolted on later, Amun-Ra stamped over the top of something older.

But the original kept its mouth shut about every god except the one who, according to two prophets, claimed it as His own.

You have been told it is a tomb for a tyrant.

The stones say nobody is buried there and no god was allowed in.

Somebody went to enormous trouble to build the one structure in Egypt that would not bow, and then the world spent four thousand years insisting it meant nothing.

Decide for yourself which story takes more faith.

==•

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