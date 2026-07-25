Read Genesis 6:4 out loud. Slowly.

There is a phrase in the middle of it that most men have read a hundred times and never once heard.

"There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown." (Genesis 6:4)

Four words. And also after that.

After what?

They call them Nephilim. King James calls them giants. The Hebrew got sold back to you as a mystery. The English is a warning.

Because between "in those days" and "after that" stands the flood.

And the flood was not a storm. It was a reset.

"All in whose nostrils was the breath of life, of all that was in the dry land, died." (Genesis 7:22)

Genesis 7 does not leave survivors. Eight people. One boat. Everything else with lungs, gone. The water was total. The text is plain.

So explain Moses.

Centuries later Israel comes up out of Egypt, and Moses starts naming things that lived in those hills.

"The Emims dwelt therein in times past, a people great, and many, and tall, as the Anakims; Which also were accounted giants, as the Anakims; but the Moabites call them Emims." (Deuteronomy 2:10-11)

Not one straggler. Nations. The Moabites had a name for them. The Ammonites watched the same shapes cross their land and called them Zamzummims. Deuteronomy 2:20 calls their whole country "a land of giants."

You do not invent three names in three languages for something you never saw.

Og king of Bashan slept in an iron bed. Scripture gives the measurements. "Nine cubits was the length thereof." Call it thirteen feet. Then it tells you which city kept the bed, like an exhibit. You could go look at it.

The spies came back from Canaan shaking.

"And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight." (Numbers 13:33)

And when Joshua finished sweeping the land, a remnant held three cities. Gaza. Ashdod. Gath.

Gath. Ask David what came out of Gath.

So hold both facts in your hands and feel the weight.

The flood killed everything that breathed. Giants are standing on the far side of the water.

Both are scripture. Both are plain. Which means something crossed.

The Book tells you what. Psalm 82 tells you who drowned. Jude tells you what could not.

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