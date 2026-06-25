There is one sin the Lord said He will never forgive. You may have spent years quietly afraid you already committed it.

It has a name. The blasphemy against the Holy Ghost. Mark wrote it down without softening it. “But he that shall blaspheme against the Holy Ghost hath never forgiveness, but is in danger of eternal damnation.” (Mark 3:29)

So a man reads that once, at sixteen, in a hard season, and carries the fear for thirty years. He never asks. Who do you ask. The pastor calls it a mystery and moves to the announcements.

Here is what almost nobody will sit with you long enough to say. The men who lie awake over this verse are almost never the men in danger of it. A heart that grieves over sin is a heart the Spirit is still working. The man actually past hope is not afraid. He stopped caring a long time ago. That fear in your chest is not the evidence against you. It may be the last proof you are still His.

But notice what they did to you. They let one verse terrify you and opened none of them.

They do the same thing with eleven more. Baptism. Tongues. The rapture. The wine your church argues about every wedding. The verses that split good men and stall good faith, and the pulpit keeps calling them a mystery so you keep needing a middleman.

This one, the unpardonable sin, did not even make my guide. It scares more men than it ever damns. The eleven I put in there are the ones running your house and your church right now, while you were busy being afraid of a verse no one ever read to you.

Burn Off The Fog

Your Bible was never trying to scare you. It was trying to be read.

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