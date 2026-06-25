The One Sin God Said He Will Not Forgive
The verse they let you fear and never opened. And the eleven they do it with.
There is one sin the Lord said He will never forgive. You may have spent years quietly afraid you already committed it.
It has a name. The blasphemy against the Holy Ghost. Mark wrote it down without softening it. “But he that shall blaspheme against the Holy Ghost hath never forgiveness, but is in danger of eternal damnation.” (Mark 3:29)
So a man reads that once, at sixteen, in a hard season, and carries the fear for thirty years. He never asks. Who do you ask. The pastor calls it a mystery and moves to the announcements.
Here is what almost nobody will sit with you long enough to say. The men who lie awake over this verse are almost never the men in danger of it. A heart that grieves over sin is a heart the Spirit is still working. The man actually past hope is not afraid. He stopped caring a long time ago. That fear in your chest is not the evidence against you. It may be the last proof you are still His.
But notice what they did to you. They let one verse terrify you and opened none of them.
They do the same thing with eleven more. Baptism. Tongues. The rapture. The wine your church argues about every wedding. The verses that split good men and stall good faith, and the pulpit keeps calling them a mystery so you keep needing a middleman.
This one, the unpardonable sin, did not even make my guide. It scares more men than it ever damns. The eleven I put in there are the ones running your house and your church right now, while you were busy being afraid of a verse no one ever read to you.
Your Bible was never trying to scare you. It was trying to be read.
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In the gospels, Jesus refers to this sin immediately after the religious leaders accuse him of doing the devil's work. Proverbs 19:3 says this - "A man's own folly leads to his ruin, yet his heart rages against the Lord." And, the 3rd Commandment is pretty clear - "You shall not misuse the name of the Lord your God, for the the Lord shall not hold anyone blameless who misuses his name."
Before reading I'd say condemning in any way the Holy Spirit ! Amen