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Hobie82's avatar
Hobie82
3h

In the gospels, Jesus refers to this sin immediately after the religious leaders accuse him of doing the devil's work. Proverbs 19:3 says this - "A man's own folly leads to his ruin, yet his heart rages against the Lord." And, the 3rd Commandment is pretty clear - "You shall not misuse the name of the Lord your God, for the the Lord shall not hold anyone blameless who misuses his name."

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Johnny Boy's avatar
Johnny Boy
3h

Before reading I'd say condemning in any way the Holy Spirit ! Amen

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