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Hobie82
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Are you claiming that the Textus Receptus is without error? Erasmus issued 3 revisions of his Greek NT in the 1520s (and a 4th came later) - which one is "right"? And his most famous revision, the addition of the Johannine Comma (in 1 John 5:7-8), was made in his 3rd edition after the church gave him a manuscript (the Codex Monfortianus) which has many markings (alterations) to match the Latin Vulgate, which included the Johannine Comma. But the earliest Greek manuscripts of 1 John do not have this addition. No copy of the Vulgate prior to 800 AD has this addition. It is not mentioned in any of the church councils from the 4th and 5th centuries, when the Trinity was debated.

The issue is not theological. The Comma - the addition of ".....in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost: and these three are One. And there are three that bear witness on earth....." to the existing documented text of v. 7 causes no problems with doctrine or interpretation. It is simply a matter of the historical record.

Is your point that once something has been written in the late 1500s Douay-Rheims or the 1611 KJV, it is forever part of the Bible?

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