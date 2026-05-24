That is what the building says.

Not the past. Not "back then." Now.

The high places were stone.

The clinic is glass.

The architecture is the same.

You think the high places came down with Hezekiah.

You think Josiah finished the work at Topheth.

Read it again.

"And he defiled Topheth, which is in the valley of the children

of Hinnom, that no man might make his son or his daughter to pass

through the fire to Molech." — 2 Kings 23:10

"And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley

of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to

pass through the fire unto Molech." — Jeremiah 32:35

His sons AND his daughters.

The fathers walked their children up.

The mothers walked their children up.

Israel built it. God's own people.

Not the heathen down the road.

The covenant people.

The hunger was not in the stones.

The hunger was in the household.

The stones came down.

The hunger did not.

It put on glass.

It put on a fence.

It put on a name from a city planner.

Same steps.

Same valley.

Same passage through the fire.

The mothers still climb the steps.

The fathers still drop them off.

The grandmothers still pay for the trip.

It is not a foreign sin. It is a covenant sin.

And the church will not say it on a Sunday

because the women in the pew did it.

And the men in the pew drove them.

And the pastor knows.

You did not have to climb a stone temple

to pass your seed through the fire.

You just needed a parking lot.

===

If you are reading this and you climbed those steps,

the blood of Christ is still louder than the blood at the bottom.

"For if the blood of bulls and of goats... sanctifieth to the

purifying of the flesh: How much more shall the blood of Christ...

purge your conscience from dead works to serve the living God?"

— Hebrews 9:13-14

The valley of Hinnom became Gehenna.

The cross emptied Gehenna of anyone who would come.

Come.

===

If this post named what the pulpit in your town will not name this

Sunday, three things will help:

Forward it to a woman who is still carrying what she carried up

those steps. She does not need a sermon. She needs a sentence that

says it out loud.

The book the pulpits will not teach is the Plain Bible Manual.

135 pages. Pay what you want. Ten dollar floor.

https://buy.stripe.com/aFaeVeco4dbe6WacZFc3m0d

The library of what the pulpits will not teach is the Vault.

Every Hinnom-shaped sermon they buried. One door.

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault

Restack if the pulpits in your town will not preach this Sunday.

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