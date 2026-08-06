Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
UnwaveringTruth's avatar
UnwaveringTruth
1d

What has always confused me is how Elijah & Moses being present at Jesus transfiguration fits in, seemingly in physical form pre-resurrection.

Samuel was a one-off and even irritated he was brought up. Elijah & Moses are seemingly not surprised and just hanging out with Jesus like it's a normal thing for them despite the righteous abode in Sheol not being emptied yet

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AJ Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture