Old mapmakers had a habit. When they ran out of knowledge they did not leave the space blank. They drew a serpent in it, or wrote a warning, and hoped nobody sailed there.

Most Christians carry a map like that. Everything past the funeral is a warning label and a guess. Heaven, somewhere up. Hell, somewhere down. Grandma, somewhere safe. The rest, better not to ask.

The Book is not that kind of map. It names places. It gives directions, occupants, gates, eyewitnesses. For the past two weeks this publication has been drawing the map the Book actually contains, and before tomorrow night I want to show you where the pins are, because tomorrow night the strangest one yet goes in.

Pin one. The graves that opened outside Jerusalem on a Friday afternoon, and the bodies that did not come out until Sunday morning. “And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints which slept arose, And came out of the graves after his resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.” Matthew 27:52-53. Two verses, a three-day gap, and a question almost nobody asks out loud: where were they waiting? That file is open to everyone.

Pin two. Abraham’s bosom. Not a metaphor, not a hymn lyric. A named location with a named occupant, a fixed gulf, and a conversation carrying across it. The rich man in Luke 16 is not in the lake of fire. He is somewhere older, and the Book lets you hear him talking. That file went to paid readers Tuesday.

Tomorrow night, pin three. I will keep the tease short. There is a verse describing a one-way procession up and out of the underworld, captives walking behind a conqueror. “Wherefore he saith, When he ascended up on high, he led captivity captive, and gave gifts unto men.” Ephesians 4:8. Almost nobody reads the two verses after it, and the two verses after it are the whole story. Something got moved. An entire population changed address, and the Book records the moving day. If Abraham’s bosom was not heaven, you should be asking where everybody in it went. That is tomorrow’s dig, in full, for paid readers.

Now the part where you talk. The map has more blank spots than pins, I have a shovel, and I want your list. The woman at Endor, and who actually came up out of the earth when she screamed. The sea, and the dead it has to give back. The two men in the whole Book who never died at all. The gates of death, which the Book treats as real architecture. Tell me in the comments which door gets opened next. I read every one.

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One more thing. The geography is my job. Whether you would be ready for your own pin on this map, that question is getting worked over at Biblical Man all week. Different room, different work.

Paid readers get every file in full, tomorrow night’s included, plus the whole archive of open digs. If you have been reading from outside the gate, this is the week to walk in.

Adam