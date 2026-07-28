This dude on TikTok shared a clip of some woman with an annoying voice, and she sits down with a notepad and draws two columns on it. On the left she writes OT, and underneath that, Exodus 12. On the right she writes NT. Then she draws what I can only assume is supposed to be a lamb, and beside that lamb she writes six days in red marker.

Here is the crux of what she said. The Passover lamb was set apart six days before it died, its feet were anointed at the six day mark, and then two days out its head was anointed as the announcement that this one was the one.

Then she moved to the right column. (que the really cringy voice)

"Then Jesus six days before the passover came to Bethany, where Lazarus was which had been dead, whom he raised from the dead."

"Then took Mary a pound of ointment of spikenard, very costly, and anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped his feet with her hair."

Six days out, and she anoints his feet.

"Ye know that after two days is the feast of the passover, and the Son of man is betrayed to be crucified."

"There came unto him a woman having an alabaster box of very precious ointment, and poured it on his head, as he sat at meat."

Two days out, and this time it is his head.

Now that right column is true, every word of it, and you can check the whole thing in your own Bible inside of ninety seconds and it will hold up fine. So let us go open the left column and do the same thing.

"In the tenth day of this month they shall take to them every man a lamb, according to the house of their fathers, a lamb for an house."

"And ye shall keep it up until the fourteenth day of the same month: and the whole assembly of the congregation of Israel shall kill it in the evening."

The tenth to the fourteenth.

Four days. Not six.

(things that are different are not the same, and I know that is confusing to this culture)

Now go looking for the anointing, and read the whole chapter twice while you are at it, because there is no Waldo to find here. There is no anointing of the lamb's feet in Exodus 12, there is no anointing of its head, and there is no anointing of that lamb anywhere in the chapter, for the simple reason that the blood in Exodus 12 never touches the animal at all. It goes on the door.

So what she drew on the left is not a different reading, or a translation issue, or something the church quietly buried a long time ago. It is simply not in the book.

And here is the part that ought to stop you cold.

She was not selling anybody a lie, because nobody watching would have paid a dime for a lie. She was selling a symmetry, and that is a very different product. The chart is the whole thing, two columns drawn by hand, lining up so cleanly that you feel something click when you look at it. That click is what people are actually buying, and the click does not require the left column to be true. It only requires that nobody bothers to check.

Almost nobody checks. Checking costs you ninety seconds and a Bible you already own, which is still ninety seconds more than most people are willing to spend.

This has turned into an industry, with its own tier and its own monthly and its own paywall sitting in front of the deep teaching, the hidden meaning, and whatever it is they supposedly took out of your Bible. You end up subscribing to a stranger so that he can read your own book back to you and hand you a chart at the end of it.

You already own the book. You are paying rent on it.

Now here is what makes the whole thing worse. She did not need to invent one single thing.

"And ye shall take a bunch of hyssop, and dip it in the blood that is in the bason, and strike the lintel and the two side posts with the blood that is in the bason."

That is Egypt, where a common weed gets dipped in the blood of a lamb and struck against the wood of a door, and death walks right past the house.

"Now there was set a vessel full of vinegar: and they filled a spunge with vinegar, and put it upon hyssop, and put it to his mouth."

That is Golgotha, and it is the same weed, lifted up to the mouth of the Lamb of God, on wood, while he is dying.

Nobody had to draw that on a notepad. It has been sitting in those two chapters for as long as there have been two chapters.

And there is one more, from the same chapter she was already reading out of.

"neither shall ye break a bone thereof."

That is the law of the Passover lamb, given in Exodus twelve, roughly fourteen hundred years before a Roman soldier ever picked up a mallet.

"Then came the soldiers, and brake the legs of the first, and of the other which was crucified with him. But when they came to Jesus, and saw that he was dead already, they brake not his legs."

They broke both thieves, walked to the middle cross, and stopped.

"For these things were done, that the scripture should be fulfilled, A bone of him shall not be broken."

That is a command given in Egypt and a report filed at an execution, and the man writing it down tells you plainly which one he is looking at when he writes it. It is better than her chart, and it was always going to be better than her chart.

So understand what this place is actually for.

We are not trying to become the thing you need, and there is no hidden tier here, no secret column, and no revelation that shows up only after your card clears. If everything here disappeared tonight and left you standing there holding a King James, you would still have every bit of it.

The goal was never subscribers. The goal is readers, men and women who love this book enough to open it and check the person telling them what is inside of it, and that includes me.

There is a manual for exactly this, called Plain Bible 2.0. It is a King James reading system built for people who want to open the book themselves, and it comes with a set of prompts that force a machine back underneath the text instead of letting the machine correct your Bible for you.

One payment, no login, no monthly billing, and nothing you will ever have to cancel.

Thirty seven dollars.

https://deadhidden.org/store/plain-bible-2.0

Go check this post, because every single reference above is sitting in your Bible right now. That is the whole point of it.

The woman with the notepad is going to be just fine, and the video will keep right on moving. There will be another chart next week, another symmetry, another thing they supposedly took out.

The only question worth asking is whether you will still be taking somebody's word for it.

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