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Hobie82's avatar
Hobie82
5h

The AI graphics and "art" that accompanies many Substack posts is.....something. It is almost like the meme of the crazed guy stringing together dozens of random notes and pictures (almost). I know these guys want to sound solemn and deep and wise and thorough, but they lose it when they go this far (with the charts and pictures of heavenly councils and Jesus looking like Kevin Sorbo in a long robe).

Don't these Bible experts know that Jesus was not 6'5" and did not have flowing brown locks and did not look like an NFL tight end? Didn't they ever read Isaiah 53:2? It gets tiresome.

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Justarious's avatar
Justarious
5h

To deny the anointing of Christ is to Deny Christ to Deny that Christ is The One True Living God is to deny Christ

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