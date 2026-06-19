Christie said something this morning that was right.



She said we may need deeper Dead Hidden studies.



Baptism.

The two kingdoms.

The kingdom of God.

The kingdom of heaven.

The topics people keep stepping over because somebody told them the answer was already settled.



I think she is right.



But the first problem is even simpler.



Most Christians have been trained to flatten the Bible.



They see kingdom and make it vague.

They see church and make it Israel.

They see Israel and make it themselves.

They see prophecy and make it poetry.

They see Rome and call it tradition.

They see authority and hand their Bible to a man in a costume.



Then they wonder why the Book feels locked.



The Bible never told you to read that way.



It said:



"Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth."



2 Timothy 2:15



Rightly dividing is not a party trick.



It is the difference between a reader with an open Bible and a hostage waiting for someone else to tell him what the words are allowed to mean.



The counterfeit kingdom does not always begin with a horned beast.



Sometimes it begins with a religious voice saying:



"Do not divide that."



"Do not ask that."



"That promise is really about us."



"That throne is spiritual."



"That kingdom is whatever we say it is."



That is how the fog gets built.



One flattened word at a time.



So yes, I think we should build the deeper studies.



Baptism needs one.

The two kingdoms need one.

The kingdom of God and the kingdom of heaven need one.



But if you want the map before the studies start, I already built the entry point.



The Counterfeit Kingdom Starter Guide is five lessons on the framework underneath Dead Hidden:



rightly dividing the word of truth,

recognizing counterfeit authority in religious language,

reading prophecy without getting sloppy,

and refusing to flatten the Bible into one comfortable reading.



It includes a scripture index and printable doctrine map.



Start there this morning.



Do not wait until the fog is gone.



Open the Book while the fog is still talking.

Get Counterfeit Kingdom - $17

Get Plain Bible 2.0

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