I meant to record this today.

I cannot.

My breathing will not let me get through it out loud. So I am putting it here in writing.

In 1 Chronicles 21, David had everything he once lived without.

He had spent his younger years hiding in caves with four hundred distressed, indebted, discontented men. No palace. No standing army. No number worth counting.

Just a promise from God and enough men to do the next thing.

Then David won.

He took Jerusalem. He united the tribes. The borders moved out. Tribute came in. Cedar went up around him. He finally had something in his hands.

And once he had something, he needed to know exactly how much of it there was.

“Go, number Israel from Beersheba even to Dan; and bring the number of them to me, that I may know it.”

That is the tell.

A number feels like control.

It never is.

Joab warned him.

That matters because Joab was not a soft man. He was the first man over the wall when David took the Jebusite city. He won his command by taking it. Then he stayed and rebuilt it.

Joab had killed men without blinking.

But when David told him to count Israel, even Joab called the order abominable.

David made him do it anyway.

The number came back.

Then seventy thousand men died.

The angel of the LORD stood over Jerusalem with a drawn sword. God said, “It is enough,” and the sword stopped over one particular piece of ground.

Not a palace.

Not the tabernacle.

A threshing floor.

It belonged to Ornan the Jebusite.

Think about that.

Ornan belonged to the people who held Jerusalem before David took it. He was working on a ridge above the city with his four sons when he saw the angel. His sons hid themselves.

Then David came walking up the hill.

The king of the nation that conquered Ornan’s people came onto his land under a drawn sword and asked to buy the floor.

Ornan bowed with his face to the ground.

Then he offered everything.

“Lo, I give thee the oxen also for burnt offerings, and the threshing instruments for wood, and the wheat for the meat offering; I give it all.”

The floor.

The oxen.

The tools David would chop apart and burn.

The wheat Ornan had spent the day threshing.

“I give it all.”

Maybe that was pure generosity.

I do not think it was only that.

I think it was also the completely rational answer of a conquered man with four sons when a king arrives on the worst day the country has ever seen.

Take it.

Take all of it.

Please do not make me tell you no.

David could have accepted.

Nobody in Israel would have blamed him. There was a plague in the land. An angel stood over the city. Ornan himself was begging the king to take it.

David said no.

“I will verily buy it for the full price: for I will not take that which is thine for the LORD, nor offer burnt offerings without cost.”

He would not take a frightened man’s surrender, put his own name on the altar, and call it worship.

He would not offer God another man’s labor.

David paid six hundred shekels of gold.

By weight.

The fire came down.

The sword went back into its sheath.

Years later, Solomon built the Temple on that exact ground.

The whole disaster began because David counted what he had.

It ended when David counted what it cost.

One number became death.

The other became worship.

That has been sitting hard with me while I build Dead Hidden.

Dead Hidden takes the things people skip and stays with them. The maps. The verse trails. The strange names. The giants. The buried connections. The chapters that look like dead history until one detail opens the whole thing.

A great deal of that work remains open for anybody to read.

There are paid books and guides in the store too. I will not pretend otherwise. Buying one of those buys the guide.

Supporting Dead Hidden does something different.

It pays for the research.

The writing.

The design.

The hosting.

The email delivery.

The hours it takes to follow a trail until it becomes plain enough to hand to somebody else.

Free to read is not free to make.

There is no denomination holding this up. No corporate sponsor. No publishing house waiting with a check.

It stays alive because a small number of readers decide that it should.

So I am asking once.

If Dead Hidden has never fed you, keep your money.

But if one of these studies answered something you had carried for years, help me put a floor under the next one.

Do not give because I could not record today.

Give only if the work has been worth something to you and you want more of it built.

This is one-time support. It is not a subscription, and it is not tax-deductible.

Support Dead Hidden here:

https://deadhidden.org/support

You are not buying this post.

You already have it.

You are helping pay for the ground the next one gets built on.

Ornan offered the floor for nothing.

David paid for it.

The Temple went up there.

The sword went back into its sheath over ground the king paid for.

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