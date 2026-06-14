A man asked this morning if I was saying the Textus Receptus is without error.

No.

That is the wrong trap.

Here is the part almost nobody says plainly, and I mean on both sides. The history is messy no matter which pile you are standing in. Erasmus printed more than one edition. Stephanus did too. So did Beza. Those printed editions do not all read the same in every place.

So when somebody thinks he has cornered you with, "Are you saying every printed Greek edition is flawless," he is swinging hard at a man who is not standing there.

I am not asking you to crown Erasmus. I never was. Erasmus was not a prophet walking down from a mountain with stone tablets under his arm. He was a scholar working inside history, with tools, pressures, limits, and decisions in front of him like every other man God ever used.

The question is not whether Erasmus became the final authority.

The question is whether anybody did.

The trap

Watch how the modern argument usually runs.

They tell the Christian that the Bible in his hands has problems in it. Then they tell him the real authority is back in the original autographs. Then he asks the obvious question: where are the autographs?

Gone.

Every one of them.

So now the authority he was just pointed to does not exist anymore. Into that empty space they hand him a lexicon, a critical apparatus, a stack of footnotes, and a man with a wall of letters after his name. And somehow the ordinary believer is supposed to look at all of that and call it confidence.

It is not confidence. It is custody.

Somebody else is holding the keys and letting you visit the Book on supervised terms.

What you have in that system is not a settled authority at all. You have a process. A committee. A thing that gets revised whenever the next preferred reading becomes fashionable. And if the process can overrule the Book whenever the apparatus shifts, then be honest about what is really on top.

It is not the Book.

It is the process.

Or more plainly, it is the man standing there explaining the process to you in a voice that says you would not understand it without him.

Do not turn the Greek into a hiding place

Now let me say the thing that keeps this from becoming a cartoon.

I am not anti-Greek. The King James translators were not anti-Greek. Those men worked from the original tongues. They weighed earlier English translations. They knew grammar, history, Hebrew, Greek, Latin, and the old arguments better than most of the people sneering at them from a comment box.

Study is good.

But study serves the Book. It does not sit on top of it.

Greek can help you understand a word. A Greek apparatus does not become the final court that the word has to stand trial in front of.

That is where the sleight of hand happens. A man says, "the Greek says," and the whole room is trained to drop its head like the bishop just walked in.

But which Greek? Which edition? Which reading? Which committee? Which editor? And when those scholars disagree with each other, as they constantly do, who walks up and breaks the tie?

Nobody wants that last question asked out loud, because the second you ask it, the fog starts to thin.

This was never really a fight about loving the Greek language. I know men who love Greek and still hold their King James Bible with both hands. The fight is about whether the final printed authority stays in the hands of ordinary Christians, or gets quietly moved back behind the desk.

You are not worshipping Erasmus

That is why the lazy swing never actually lands.

"You worship Erasmus."

No.

"You worship a translation."

No.

"You think English is magic."

No, and you know that is not what I said.

What I believe is that God made a promise about His own words.

The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.

And then He went further than purity. He claimed responsibility for keeping them.

Thou shalt keep them, O LORD, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever.

That is Psalm 12. It is not a mood. It is a claim God put His own name behind.

So the real question on the table is not whether I can personally account for every scrap of vellum in every European library. The question is whether God is able to do the thing He said He would do.

If He gave words, and He swore to keep words, then those words have to land somewhere a person can put his finger on. Not float around in a doctrinal statement about preservation in the abstract. Land. In a Book. On a table. In a house.

That is what people are actually fighting.

They say they are fighting bad arguments about Erasmus, Beza, or the year 1611, but that is not the heart of it. What they cannot stand is the possibility that God already finished it. That He left English-speaking people a settled Bible they can hold up and rule from. That He did it without asking the academy for permission.

Everybody gets his own Bible

If there is no final authority, every man becomes his own little court of appeal.

The pastor has his preferred Greek. The professor down the hall has another one. The seminary graduate has the one his favorite teacher liked. The fellow in the comment section has a screenshot from BibleHub and a great deal of confidence.

Every one of them can stand up over any verse you love and say, "a better rendering would be," or "the oldest manuscripts actually read," or "this line probably was not original anyway."

Meanwhile there is a woman at her kitchen table trying to teach her children a passage before they scatter for the day, and after all that expert noise she is left wondering whether the verse in front of her is even allowed to count as Scripture.

That is the fruit of the system.

Not reverence.

Just a low, permanent hum of doubt.

And God did not author confusion.

Where the trail has to end

So here is the clean question, and I would rather a man answer it honestly than dodge it with a footnote.

Where did God put the final authority for English-speaking people?

If the real answer is nowhere, then say nowhere. Say plainly that God inspired words but never preserved them into one settled public Bible a plain English-speaking Christian can finally appeal to. Say the common man is allowed to own a Bible, but not allowed final certainty about it unless he phones the people trained to revise it.

At least that would be honest.

Just do not call it the old path.

And do not hear what I am not saying. I am not saying God had no Bible before 1611. He plainly did, in many tongues, long before English mattered to anybody. I am not saying God cannot reach a man who has never held a King James Bible. He saves whom He will, where He will.

What I am saying is narrower and harder to wriggle out of.

For the English-speaking believer, the trail has to actually end in a Book he can hold, or it never really ends at all. It just keeps getting revised by whoever is currently holding the apparatus.

The Lord gave the word: great was the company of those that published it.

God gives the words. Men publish them. But the men do not become the owners of the words just because God was willing to use them.

The King James Bible is not the final authority because King James was an impressive king, or because every man on the committee had clean motives, or because printers never made a mistake. It is the final authority because God, in His providence, handed English-speaking people a finished Book and then put His blessing on it for four hundred years.

That Book preached. It converted. It crossed oceans. It sat on kitchen tables. It split pulpits open. It lived in the hands of plain men and women who never needed a seminarian standing nearby to tell them whether John 3:16 was still permitted to speak.

The real offense

That is what offends people.

Not that a Christian likes an old translation. Nobody loses sleep over a man who likes old hymns, old confessions, or old buildings. You can be sentimental about old religious things all day and the academy will pat you on the head.

The panic starts when you say the Book is not waiting to be corrected.

When you say the final word is not hiding behind the professor's credentials.

When you say the Bible in the hand of an ordinary believer is allowed to judge the scholar, instead of only ever being judged by him.

Say that, and the names come out fast. Cultist. Ignorant. Anti-intellectual. Ruckmanite. Fundamentalist. Pick your favorite.

Fine.

Call it whatever helps you sleep.

But the question is still lying there on the table when the name-calling runs out of breath.

Do you have a final Bible, or do you only have men who will tell you what the Bible probably would have said if God had managed to preserve it a little more carefully?

Why I built the guide

This is the whole reason I am putting together Where the Bible Came From.

Not to sell you a slogan. Not to hand you a set of zingers for winning comment fights. And not to pretend the history is tidier than it actually is.

It is not tidy.

There is a real paper trail. The manuscript question has real names attached to it. Printed editions differ in places. Some critics are not fools. Some arguments take work to answer. The guide does not run from any of that.

What it does is walk the trail without the fog machine running. It lays out the actual history behind the Book and shows why that trail does not dead-end in a modern committee keeping the Bible on life support.

Still a preorder, pay what you want with a five dollar floor. The finished guide will be delivered to the email you use at checkout when it is ready.

Pre-order Where the Bible Came From

It hands you the spine of the thing, so the next time somebody leans across the table and says, "so you think the Textus Receptus is perfect," you do not flinch and start defending Erasmus like he is your pope.

You hand the question back, sharpened.

Where is the final authority?

Because if the Book is not final, then somebody is.

And whoever that somebody is, he will always be standing close by, ready to correct it for you.

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