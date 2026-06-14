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Butch Howard's avatar
Butch Howard
4h

Thank you for your passionate, yet articulate message on the preserved English Bible.

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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
1h

My dad once presented the Gospel to a JW missionary from the New World Translation. God has well preserved what is necessary and allowed us to ponder the things we don’t fully understand. The Spirit of the Lord is active in every heart which seeks the Living God.

A friend of my grandfather was converted by a drunk in a bar mocking a traveling evangelist.

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