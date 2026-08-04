There is a sentence in the crucifixion account that almost nobody preaches.

You have read the chapter. You have heard it at Easter, and at funerals, and on an ordinary Wednesday night. The veil is rent. The earth quakes. The centurion says the line everybody remembers.

Then Matthew writes this.

“And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints which slept arose, And came out of the graves after his resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.” (Matthew 27:52-53)

Dead men walked into Jerusalem. Matthew gives it two verses and moves on.

Read it again, and watch the clock

The graves opened when Christ died. That is verse 51 and 52, in the same breath as the veil and the earthquake. Friday.

The bodies came out “after his resurrection.” That is verse 53. Sunday.

So the stones came off on Friday, and whatever was inside stayed inside for three days.

That gap is not a translation problem and it is not a scribal seam. It is sitting in the sentence, in order, and you can check it in ten seconds.

Nobody got out ahead of Him

The order was not an accident. The Book insists on it four separate times, through three different men.

“But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept.” (1 Corinthians 15:20) “But every man in his own order: Christ the firstfruits; afterward they that are Christ’s at his coming.” (1 Corinthians 15:23) “who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence.” (Colossians 1:18) “the first begotten of the dead” (Revelation 1:5)

Firstfruits. Firstborn. First begotten. Preeminence.

There was an earthquake, and the graves were standing open, and not one man walked out of one of them until the Lord came out of His own.

What Matthew does not tell you

I want to be exact here, because this is the seam where men start inventing.

Matthew does not tell you who they were. He does not give you a number. He says “many,” and that is all the arithmetic you get. He does not say where they went afterward, or what became of them, or whether one family in Jerusalem ever wrote a name down.

He says they appeared unto many. Then he closes the subject and never opens it again, and neither does anybody else in the Book.

If a man tells you he knows who came out of those graves, he is not reading Matthew. He is reading himself.

The word in Thessalonians that changed meaning

Now go to the passage everybody quotes about the catching away, and read the verse before the famous one.

“For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.” (1 Thessalonians 4:15)

Prevent.

In 1611 that word did not mean to stop a thing. It meant to go before it. To precede.

Paul is not saying the living will fail to hinder the dead. He is saying the living do not go first.

Then he lays the order out plainly.

“and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds” (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17)

The newer versions print “precede,” which is accurate and forgettable. The King James kept the older word, and the older word is the one carrying the order.

So how long is “then”?

That is the question, and the Book does not answer it.

What the Book does give you is a pattern. Christ rose, and He did not leave.

“he shewed himself alive after his passion by many infallible proofs, being seen of them forty days” (Acts 1:3)

Forty days on the ground in a resurrection body. Walking, eating, talking, letting men put their hands on Him. Then the cloud took Him (Acts 1:9).

Sam Gipp takes that pattern and lays it over Matthew 27. In a message on 1 Thessalonians 4 he says it this way.

“In the past when the firstfruit came up, they came up in incorruptible bodies. They walked earth for 40 days and they ascended with Christ in what we would call a rapture.” “I believe the dead in Christ is going to rise, and I think they’re going to walk the earth for 40 days just like they did here. Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them.”

His argument is not really the forty. It is the question underneath it.

“Why on earth does God tell us so much about a resurrection body if it’s going up in a flash too?”

And then the part that should stop you.

“If we just instantaneously disappeared right now, God gains nothing. We gain everything, he gains nothing. But if there is a pre-event to our leaving, if the dead came up, and it says there in Matthew chapter 27 that they came up and they walked in the city, were seen of many, now would you say you’ve got something to watch for?”

Say the objection out loud

There is a verse that stands against all of this, and I am going to put it in front of you instead of hoping you never find it.

“In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.” (1 Corinthians 15:52)

In a moment. The twinkling of an eye. That is not forty days of anything.

Gipp’s answer is that the twinkling belongs to the change, not to the whole sequence, and that the trumps in Scripture are not all the same trump. You can weigh that for yourself. I am handing you the hard verse on purpose, because a man who only shows you the verses that help him is selling you something.

Gipp says it himself, on the same tape.

“I didn’t say it’s prophecy, and you don’t have to believe it. It is speculation.”

What is text, and what is not

Text: the graves opened at the death, the bodies came out after the resurrection, and they went into the city and were seen. Text: Christ is the firstfruits, and the order is protected four times over. Text: the living do not go before the dead. Text: forty days between the resurrection and the ascension.

Not text: how many came out. Who they were. Where they went. How long they stayed. Whether any of Matthew 27 is a template for what is coming.

That last one is the whole theory, and it is a theory. Men I respect hold it. It is not a doctrine, and I am not going to hand it to you as one.

An article in the Bible Believers’ Bulletin out of Pensacola put it about as honestly as it can be put. Writing on this exact passage in April of 2024:

“Now we know that ‘the dead in Christ shall rise first’ according to 1 Thess. 4:16. Those alive at the Lord’s second coming will follow the dead saints, but how soon after the dead go up to meet the Lord we can only speculate.”

We can only speculate. Good. Say that out loud, and then go read it for yourself.

The part that is not speculation

The graves opened.

Men who had been in the ground walked into a city where people knew their faces. Somebody’s mother. Somebody’s neighbor. Somebody who had been buried, and mourned, and finished, and who was now standing in the street.

And the Book spends two verses on it, because it was not the point. The point had already walked out of His own tomb first.

If you have read the crucifixion account a hundred times and never once saw those two verses, that is not a failure of attention. It is what happens when a passage gets handed to you pre-summarized.

That is the whole reason I built The Buried Bible. A hundred familiar King James passages put back in the context they were lifted out of, with the line you were taught set next to what the text actually says.

If you have been reading a Bible somebody already interpreted for you, The Buried Bible is the right decision.

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