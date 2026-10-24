Hit the heart. Restack it. One of you is getting a paper Bible in the mail. Details at the bottom.

She is twenty-six.

Bus stop. 6:15 AM. January cold that doesn’t care about your schedule. She works two jobs. One at the clinic. One at a warehouse that smells like cardboard and bleach.

Her son is four. Taller than every kid in his preschool class. Big hands. Big feet. The teachers keep asking who his father is.

She doesn’t answer.

His father left before the ultrasound. Saw the positive test. Said he needed time. He took his time, all the way to another state.

She carries everything.

The rent. The diapers. The 4 AM fevers. The guilt that hits at midnight when she wonders if he’ll grow up angry like his father or broken like her.

She doesn’t know it. But her story is six thousand years old.

===

Open your Bible to Genesis 6.

Verse 1.

“And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them.” (Genesis 6:1)

Stop there.

Read that again.

The daughters come first.

Before the fallen ones descend. Before the wickedness multiplies. Before God repents that He made man. Before the flood.

The text sees the women first.

Moses doesn’t open Genesis 6 with the monsters. He opens with the mothers. Daughters born unto men. Named before the invaders are named.

This matters. Because every sermon you’ve ever heard on Genesis 6 starts with the giants. Starts with the Nephilim. Starts with the sons of God.

Your Bible starts with the daughters.

===

Verse 2.

“That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.” (Genesis 6:2)

Two verbs.

Saw. Took.

Not loved. Not pursued. Not covenanted. Not honored.

Saw. Took.

The gaze came first. Then the grab.

That order hasn’t changed in six thousand years.

15% of women under 25 are now selling themselves on OnlyFans and related platforms. Fifteen percent. Not because they woke up one morning craving exploitation. Because the algorithm learned their face at twelve. Because the gaze economy found them before the church did. Because someone saw them before anyone covered them.

The sons of God SAW the daughters of men that they were FAIR.

Fair. Beautiful. Exposed.

And they TOOK them.

Taking without covenant is the oldest crime on earth. It predates murder. It predates Babel. It appears in Genesis 6 before the flood in Genesis 7.

Hookup culture is not new. It is pre-diluvian. It is the sin that filled the earth with violence. It is a man seeing something beautiful and taking it without cost.

Without covenant. Without weight. Without staying.

===

Verse 4.

“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.” (Genesis 6:4)

Men of renown.

Famous ones. The mighty. The ones whose names got remembered, while the women who carried them got erased.

Sound familiar?

Men of renown exist in 2026. Athletes. Influencers. Musicians. Celebrities. Men who father children across state lines and never lose a single follower.

The culture calls them kings. The algorithm rewards them. The endorsement deals keep coming.

But every one of those giants had a mother.

Someone carried that child nine months. Someone delivered that child in blood and screaming. Someone stayed up with that child at 2 AM while the man of renown was in another city, in another bed, building another brand.

The Nephilim were famous. Their mothers were footnotes. And we’re still running that same script.

===

The text calls them “daughters of men.”

Not daughters of God. Daughters of men. Born into the mess. Born into a world that was already multiplying without purpose. Born into households where the multiplication was happening but the covering was absent.

These women didn’t storm the gates of heaven. They didn’t rebel against the order. They were born. And they were seen. And they were taken.

And then they carried the weight.

That’s the part nobody preaches on. The carrying.

In the ancient world, pregnancy wasn’t a nine-month inconvenience. It was a death sentence if anything went wrong. No hospital. No epidural. No C-section. You either delivered or you died on the floor.

And these women delivered GIANTS.

Think about that for five seconds.

Whatever the Nephilim were, and good men disagree on the details, the text says they were mighty. They were large. They were renowned. And they came out of someone.

Some woman in the pre-flood world carried something she did not choose. Something a being put in her, saw her, took her, and left.

And she bore it.

She bore HIM.

===

I keep going back to the bus stop.

6:15 AM. January. She holds her son's hand and carries a lunch bag in the other. Her phone is cracked. Her nails are bitten down. She hasn’t bought herself anything in seven months.

His father has fifty thousand followers online. Posts videos about masculinity. Gets paid to speak at events. Men of renown.

She carries everything.

She doesn’t get a platform. She doesn’t get a book deal. She doesn’t get a podcast intro or a sponsorship.

She gets the 4 AM alarm. She gets the bus schedule. She gets the guilt, the bills, and the silence.

And the text saw her first.

That’s what Genesis 6:1 is. It’s God, through Moses, looking at the scene and naming the weight-bearers before naming the invaders.

Daughters were born unto them.

Before the sons of God descended.

Before the taking started.

Before the giants walked.

Before the violence filled the earth.

The daughters come first in the text because God sees those who carry first.

===

This is not an excuse for sin. The Bible doesn’t excuse the women of Genesis 6 any more than it excuses the men. The whole earth was corrupt. The whole earth was violent. God judged all of it.

But the text puts the daughters in verse 1.

And the invaders in verse 2.

And the giants in verse 4.

That order is on purpose.

Moses could have started with the Nephilim. Every movie does. Every History Channel special does. Every sermon that turns Genesis 6 into a creature feature does.

But the inspired text starts with the women.

Because God is not impressed by giants. He has always been watching the ones who carry.

“The LORD seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the LORD looketh on the heart.” (1 Samuel 16:7)

Man sees the Nephilim. Man sees the mighty. Man sees the men of renown.

God sees the woman at the bus stop.

===

If you’re her, if you’re carrying the weight of a man who saw you, took you, and left, know this.

The text saw you first.

Before the giants. Before the famous. Before the mighty.

You were in verse 1.

God is not scanning the earth for the impressive. He is watching the faithful. He is counting the 4 AM wake-ups, the double shifts, and the prayers whispered into pillows wet with tears.

You are not a footnote. You are verse 1.

She is still carrying. The text still sees her.

===

Hebrews 11:13 calls every believer the same thing: “strangers and pilgrims on the earth.” The woman at the bus stop is one. So are you. This world was never meant to be home.

I named the new vault after that verse. Earth Is Not My Home: The Pilgrim Vault. Five of my books, seven print-ready files, none of them in the Donor Library. The Strong Delusion, the field manual on fallen angels, giants, and the deception of the last days, is in it, along with The Map of the Dead, Christian Soldier’s Battle Notes, Jesus in Every Book with the Paper Bible Reading Plan, and The Counterfeit Kingdom. Pay what you want. The door shuts Sunday night at 11:59 Central. Every file downloads straight to your phone or computer the minute you pay.

Open the Pilgrim Vault

The King James Bible drawing is still open. Subscribe to Dead Hidden if you have not already, then leave one word in the comments: Nebo. No purchase. Buying the vault does not change your odds. Sunday night at 11:59 Central I pull one name out of the comments and ask for a mailing address. I pay the postage.

Send this to a woman who is carrying it alone.

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