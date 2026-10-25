Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden
Down The Rabbit Hole
The Giants Had Mothers
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The Giants Had Mothers

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Dead Hidden

We talk about the giants in Genesis 6. We argue about their fathers. But somebody carried those children.

Before the sons of God appear in verse two, before the mighty men of renown appear in verse four, the daughters are already there in verse one. Tonight, we follow that detail into the part of the story that rarely gets discussed: the women.

From the northern plains of North Dakota, Dead Hidden brings you a late-night radio adaptation of The Giants Had Mothers, with an open Bible, original music, and four dramatized calls from both sides of the Rockies. A mother outside her second job. A trucker with a disagreement. A grandmother raising another child. A young man who recognizes himself in the wrong verse.

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