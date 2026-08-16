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Worshipdancer
6h

So cool. 😎

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Akele Kate's avatar
Akele Kate
1h

One know it all carped that 1 John 5:7 was a later additiom whem someone asked what verses could be used concerning the Three in One. My response was tart " Your opinion. 2 Tim 3:16 covers all verses in the Bible" and I muted him. Guy was looking for qn argument

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