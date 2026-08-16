Everybody wants the Goliath. Nobody wants the sheep field.

We tell David’s story like it started in the valley. Five smooth stones. The sling. The Philistine falling like a tower.

But David told Saul the truth before he ever picked up a stone.

There was a lion. There was a bear. Out in the field. Nobody watching.

“Thy servant slew both the lion and the bear: and this uncircumcised Philistine shall be as one of them, seeing he hath defied the armies of the living God.” (1 Samuel 17:36)

He did not find his courage in the valley. He collected on it.

The giant was just the first time anyone saw.

Samuel came to anoint a king. David was not even in the room. He was keeping the sheep. The oil ran down his head, the Spirit came upon him, and the boy went back to the field.

Anointed. And hidden.

The words that tell us about David came through hidden work too.

Scribes copying in rooms nobody remembers. Manuscripts surviving fire, damp, war, and time. Translators weighing words. Believers reading and receiving those books long before a video announced that a council invented the Bible.

The phone is louder. That does not make it a witness.

A clip says books were removed. A reference note says, “the Greek really says.” A meme says the King James Bible added a verse. Most believers are handed conclusions without being shown the records.

That is why I made Where the Bible Came From.

It gives Bible believers a documented road through canon, manuscripts, preservation, the King James Bible, Acts 8:37, the Dead Sea Scrolls, and the claims spreading through sermons, podcasts, clips, and reference notes.

Not so you can borrow my certainty.

So you can open the sources and check the words for yourself.

The lion had no audience. Neither did most of the work that carried the Book to your hand.

Stand fast,

Adam

Read Where the Bible Came From