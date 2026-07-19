The head of the Persian Gulf from orbit. River sediment still pouring into the sea. NASA MODIS satellite image, public domain.

We call it the Garden of Eden.

Close. But not exactly what the Bible says.

Read the line again.

“And the LORD God planted a garden eastward in Eden; and there he put the man whom he had formed.” — Genesis 2:8, KJV

The garden was planted in Eden. Eastward in it.

Genesis treats Eden and the garden as connected, not as two names for the same thing.

Then Genesis gives us a river. Not four rivers running toward the garden, but one coming out of Eden, watering the garden, and becoming four heads.

“And a river went out of Eden to water the garden; and from thence it was parted, and became into four heads.” — Genesis 2:10, KJV

This is not the language of a fairy tale floating outside the world.

It is geography.

Pison.

Gihon.

Hiddekel.

Euphrates.

Four names. Lands, gold, stone, and direction markers attached.

For generations, readers have tried to lay those four names over a modern map. One proposed location sits near the head of the Persian Gulf.

The instinct is worth following.

The certainty needs testing.

Two river names remain familiar. A buried Arabian channel may explain a third. The fourth still refuses to sit neatly where anybody puts it.

Genesis left us a map.

It did not leave us a blinking red pin.

Paid readers: below, we will trace all four rivers, examine the ancient channel discovered beneath Arabia, and separate what the King James Bible says from what later maps ask it to say.

Continue the study with a paid subscription