An unclean spirit does not mind handing your house nine true sentences if those nine buy it a chair at the table for the tenth.

Open your Bible to Luke 4:9-11 and watch how that tenth sentence works when the devil speaks to Jesus Himself on a pinnacle of the temple in Jerusalem.

"For it is written, He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee: And in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone." Luke 4:10-11.

Hold your thumb in Luke 4 and turn back to Psalm 91:11-12. Read what God actually wrote.

"For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways. They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone." Psalm 91:11-12.

Count what disappeared.

In Luke's account, those four words, "in all thy ways," are gone. Matthew's account of the same temptation in Matthew 4:6 drops "to keep thee" as well, cutting straight out of the middle of the promise. God promised protection to a man walking in His ways. The devil clipped out the ways and turned a promise for obedience into a dare to jump off a roof.

A Christian husband or wife who would slam the front door on an open atheist will leave the kitchen window cracked for a Bible verse with four words missing. That is why the enemy quotes Scripture instead of burning it.

Look at how Jesus answered him in Luke 4:12. "And Jesus answering said unto him, It is said, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God." He did not argue about feelings. He laid the second passage flat across the clipped one until the trap broke.

Once you start checking spiritual claims that way, you see clipped verses everywhere. You ask an honest question about baptism, tongues, healing, the rapture, or predestination and get three contradictory answers from three sincere men because each camp quotes half the chain.

That exact problem is why I wrote Confusing Things in the Bible. It takes eleven of the hardest doctrines that split churches and stall believers, states the confusion plainly, lays every competing view on the table fairly, and gives the verdict straight from the King James text with over two hundred linked verses you can check for yourself.

Inside the eleven chapters you get Signs and Wonders, Baptism, Healing, Tongues, Tithing, Dress and Adornment, Music, Drinking and Wine, The Rapture, Kingdom of Heaven versus Kingdom of God, and Predestination and Free Will.

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Put Luke 4:10 beside Psalm 91:11 at your table tonight and underline the four words the devil left on the floor. Which misquoted Bible verse do you hear repeated most often?