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Tiny Notes from the Bible
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Thanks for the wonderful l explanation. So true that everything is well explained in the already existing 66 books of the Bible. We don't have to go in search of any extra books to know anything new.. All who reads will understand and gather.the treasure that is spread all over the entire Bible.

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