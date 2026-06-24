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John David Truly
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This description corresponds to what bothers me about the ongoing proliferation of denominations. So many have metastasized from others based on one or more disputes over fine points of doctrine. Rather than stand together, learning together as a people with one Lord, men divide under new roofs insulating themselves from this dispute or another. “We’ll show them, our ‘church’ will better reflect our true doctrine and its rectitude better than they did” ignoring “church “ is a body of believers not a building.

Better a true church meets together, loves one another, grows together led by Holy Spirit, giving grace to one another. Such a true church matures in relation to our savior in humility that none of us fully comprehend His complexity yet guided by the simplicity of common obedience to His leading.

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