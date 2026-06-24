The serpent did not start with a lie.

He started with a question.

“Yea, hath God said?”

Four words. He never argued the command. He never denied God to her face. He just bent her certainty until the fruit looked reasonable.

That is the oldest weapon in the world. Not deception. Confusion.

Make a soul unsure of what God said, and you never have to tell it a single lie. It will walk itself out of the garden. It will think the idea was its own.

Look at the ground since Eden. It is littered with people who never stopped believing in God. They only stopped being sure what He meant.

Does the water save you, or doesn’t it. A woman speaks in one verse and is silenced in the next. The wine is a sin on Monday and the first miracle by Sunday. Are we caught up before the fire, or do we walk through it. One Book says kingdom of heaven and kingdom of God, and nobody told you why.

The enemy does not need you to deny the verse. He needs you to stand over it confused. A confused man does not move. He waits. He argues. He picks a camp and guards it for forty years and never once goes back to read the thing plain.

The fog is the strategy. It always was.

Here is what the serpent does not want said out loud.

None of it is actually hard.

The verses that look like they fight are not fighting. They are halves. You were handed one side and never shown the hinge. The confusion was inherited, passed down pew to pew, until everyone simply assumed the Book itself was tangled.

It is not tangled. The tampering was done to your understanding, never to the text.

So I took the eleven that do the most damage. The ones that split good people and close Bibles. Baptism. Tongues. The rapture. Wine. The two kingdoms. And six more just like them. I laid each one open. The confusion stated plain. The verse that seems to fight it. Then the seam, straight from the King James, in words a tired man can read at midnight.

No degree. No camp to join. No man set up as the source. Just the text, with the fog burned off.

The serpent asked one question and took the whole world with it.

“Yea, hath God said?”

It is time somebody answered him.

Adam

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