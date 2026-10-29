Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden
Dead Hidden: Biblical Mysteries, UFOs & the Unseen Realm
The Fight Over Moses’ Body
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The Fight Over Moses’ Body

A hidden grave, an argument with the devil, and Moses on another mountain.
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Dead Hidden

Moses was buried… but where? Jude records Michael disputing with the devil over his body. Then Moses appears beside Jesus on another mountain. Tonight’s Dead Hidden broadcast follows those passages and separates what they say from readers’ proposed explanations.

The Mystery Collection

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Passages

Deuteronomy 34:5-7; Jude 9; Zechariah 3:1-2; Matthew 17:3,8-9; Luke 9:30-31; Romans 8:34.

Adapted from Adam Johnson’s Dead Hidden article.

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