The Fight Over Moses’ Body

Moses was buried… but where? Jude records Michael disputing with the devil over his body. Then Moses appears beside Jesus on another mountain. Tonight’s Dead Hidden broadcast follows those passages and separates what they say from readers’ proposed explanations.
The Mystery Collection
Continue with The Mystery Collection
Passages
Deuteronomy 34:5-7; Jude 9; Zechariah 3:1-2; Matthew 17:3,8-9; Luke 9:30-31; Romans 8:34.
Adapted from Adam Johnson’s Dead Hidden article.
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