The Fight Over Moses’ Body

Dead Hidden: Biblical Mysteries, UFOs & the Unseen Realm

Dead Hidden investigates biblical mysteries, UFO and UAP reports, ancient history, and the unseen world through the Bible. Giants, fallen angels, strange encounters, and declassified files get the late-night radio treatment, with Scripture, source records, and speculation kept distinct. Created by Adam Johnson, with AI narration from The Late Night Host. An independent Dead Hidden production, not an archive of another broadcaster’s shows. Read the investigations and listen at deadhidden.substack.com.

Dead Hidden investigates biblical mysteries, UFO and UAP reports, ancient history, and the unseen world through the Bible. Giants, fallen angels, strange encounters, and declassified files get the late-night radio treatment, with Scripture, source records, and speculation kept distinct. Created by Adam Johnson, with AI narration from The Late Night Host. An independent Dead Hidden production, not an archive of another broadcaster’s shows. Read the investigations and listen at deadhidden.substack.com.