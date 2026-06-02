The first Pride Month wasn’t June.

It was before the sun. Before the dirt. Before there was a single human lung to draw breath.

The first pride belonged to an angel.

He had a name that meant light-bringer. He stood closer to the throne than anything ever made. Scripture calls him the covering cherub — the one whose job was to guard the glory of God. He had everything. He was given everything.

And it wasn’t enough.

Read Isaiah 14 and count the word “I.” I will ascend. I will exalt. I will sit. I will be like the Most High. Five times he opens his mouth, and five times it’s about him. That’s not a sin of weakness. That’s a sin of self-worship — the need to be celebrated for what you are instead of grateful for who made you.

Heaven held the first pride parade. It had exactly one marcher.

And here’s the part nobody tells you.

When he stepped off the edge of glory, it didn’t feel like falling. It felt like freedom. It felt like finally. Ezekiel says his heart was lifted up because of his beauty. Lifted. Up. He was plummeting — and his own heart told him he was ascending.

That’s the trick.

The fall always feels like flight on the way down.

Read that again. Because it’s not just his story. It’s the blueprint for every lie that’s ever worn a smile.

Sin never introduces itself as a cliff. It introduces itself as wings. Be yourself. Trust your heart. You define you. It feels like the wind finally caught you. The ground says otherwise, but the ground is quiet, and the wind is loud.

So they march. And they call the falling flying. And they’re genuinely, sincerely happy on the way down — because that is exactly what the oldest sin in the universe was built to feel like.

We didn’t invent pride in 2015. We just gave it a flag and a month.

But here’s what the light-bringer never understood, and what we forget every June:

There is only one direction that actually goes up. And it looks like the opposite.

The God who threw down the angel that exalted himself is the same God who humbled himself, took on flesh, and got nailed to a Roman cross like a criminal. He humbled himself… therefore God highly exalted him.

The cherub said I will ascend — and hit the dirt. The Carpenter knelt down in the dark — and split the grave open.

Pride feels like flying, right up until the ground. Humility feels like dying — and it’s the only thing in history that ever actually got back up.

One of those is a lie with great lighting. The other one actually goes up.

You already know which one the world is selling this month. The question is whether you can still feel the wind for what it is.

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