A criminal died next to Jesus.

He was never baptized.

Never sat in a church.

Never read a verse in his life.

He had hours left. Maybe minutes.

And he walked into paradise that same afternoon.

Hold that next to another verse.

“The natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God.”

Cannot receive. Not will not. Cannot.

A dead man. Blind to it. Shut out by his own nature.

So which is it.

Because the thief was as natural as they come. A condemned criminal, dying for his own crimes.

By that verse, he should not have been able to receive a single thing.

Yet he received everything. In under an hour.

Both are in your Bible.

One of them should be impossible.

And here is what should bother you.

You have read both verses. Maybe a hundred times.

And you never once noticed they collide.

That is not your fault.

You were handed a Bible and never taught how to read it.

So you skip the hard parts. You nod along. You move on.

And the contradiction just sits there. Unexploded. For thirty years.

This is not a trivia question.

The thief is the whole gospel in one man. No works. No water. No time. Just a dying criminal and seven words.

If you cannot reconcile him with “the natural man receiveth not” —

then you do not actually know how a man gets saved.

You are just hoping you land on the right side of it.

There is an answer.

A clean one. Straight from the King James text.

It reconciles the thief and the natural man in a single move. And the second you see it, you will wonder how you ever read past it.

I am not going to give it to you here.

Not to be cruel. The confusion was always free. Everywhere. It is the clarity that costs something, and the clarity is worth more than a free post.

So I took the thief. The natural man. And nine more verses that look like they break each other.

Baptism. Tongues. The rapture. The kingdom.

I laid every one of them open. The confusion stated plain. Every view on the table. Then the verdict, out of the text, with the receipts.

Eleven of them. Answered.

The thief is in there. So is the man who could not receive.

The contradiction you have carried for thirty years closes in about four minutes of reading.

→ Confusing Things in the Bible — $27. https://deadhidden.org/store/confusing-things-in-the-bible

Open it once.

Then go read your Bible like a man who finally knows how.