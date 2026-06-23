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Nicholas Collins's avatar
Nicholas Collins
1h

That's a lie that the thief on the cross did nothing. He literally told the other thief to leave Jesus alone, admitted his guilt, and repented. His repentance is the reason why Jesus told him that he would be in paradise. If he said nothing and did nothing, and Jesus said he would be in paradise, THEN you can say he did nothing.

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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
37m

A regenerated man is no longer a natural man.

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