Dear friend,

Christie and I have spent the last several weeks building something for our own household. I am writing today to ask you to help us finish it.

The thing we built is called FaithWall. It is a Scripture-first room for the Christian family.

Here is what it does. Before the man opens the feed, before the wife opens the messenger, before the children open the algorithm that has been preaching to your house, the household goes to FaithWall first. A Bible verse. A ninety-second Bible task. A brick laid in the household’s wall. Then the household opens what it was going to open.

Or it does not. The brick goes down either way.

That is the first version. It is a working web app. It is live now at faithwall.deadhidden.org.

I want to be plain with you about what FaithWall is and is not today.

It is not a finished phone blocker. The Chrome extension that puts a stronger interruption directly in front of the websites preaching to your house is the next platform. The iPhone and Android apps that put the wall at the gate of every app on the phone are next.

We are building in public. One platform at a time.

The reason I am writing to you today is this. Christie and I are funding the next platforms out of our own pockets. The web app is live. The work to build the rest is real, and it costs real money. We do not have a Silicon Valley investor. We have a household. We have a list. We have a community of Christian families who care about whether their children grow up catechized by the LORD or by the algorithm.

That is why we are opening Founding Family access now.

The first one hundred households who lock in get founding access at the rate the builders pay. Not the rate the city pays after the wall is up.

The price is one-time.

Twenty-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents for an individual. Thirty-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents for the household. Five household seats. Husband. Wife. Three children old enough to carry a phone. Each laying his own brick.

Founding access is what it sounds like. You get the web app today. You get the Chrome extension when it ships. You get the iPhone and Android apps when they ship. You get every platform that comes after, at no additional cost. You are first in. You are why we finish it.

A line that may help you decide.

FaithWall is for families who want Scripture to stand in front of the scroll. That is the whole offer. Not a software product dressed up. Not a screen-time app rebranded. A wall. A gate. A place the household goes before the algorithm.

We have been candid with you about where the build is. We will keep being candid. The web app is live. The next platforms cost time and money to ship. Founding Family access is what makes that timeline real instead of theoretical.

If you can support the build today, the link is below.

“And thou shalt write them upon the posts of thy house, and on thy gates.” — Deuteronomy 6:9

The doorpost was the gate. What entered the house had to pass it. We are putting the doorpost back.

faithwall.deadhidden.org

Yours, Adam & Christie Johnson