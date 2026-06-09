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Justarious's avatar
Justarious
2h

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
3h

Science works well enough if it’s done right. Man looks around and Measure things that are percieved. The Scientist takes a stick and makes marks on it and says “This will be my Measuring Stick. My Hypothesis shall be that I can Measure all things using this stick. Assumimg all things, including Time, are the same Everywhere ( every When) I can calculate How much Time separated This Event from That Event.

But the Scientist admits “I don’t understand the nature of Time. It’s constancy is only my Working Hypothesis. It is a Variable dependant on the Assumptions made about the Nature of Light, Space, Distance. It is based on Reality As I Percieve It, Here and Now”. So We measure and calculate. Our Math gives numerical results. We can ponder but we can’t understand Time. I am a trained scientist. I emjoy the pondering but I’m also a Child of God. I also ponder His recorded Word.

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