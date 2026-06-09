You have seen the number.

10,500 BC.

It gets thrown around like it fell out of the sky already proven. The star alignment. The belt of Orion sitting over the desert in the exact pattern carved in stone. Roll the heavens back twelve thousand years, and the sky locks into place.

The number feels like science. It feels like a measurement.

It is not a measurement. It is a bet.

Here is the part nobody slows down to say out loud. To calculate that date, you have to assume the sky has always worked the way it works tonight. Same air. Same light. Same clouds. Same rain. Same stars burning through the same atmosphere at the same angle they burn through now.

Rewind the heavens like a clock, and you get a date.

But you only get that date if nothing about the sky has ever changed.

That is the hidden card. The whole calculation is built on one quiet sentence that never gets defended: all things have always continued as they are now.

Read that sentence again. Because the Bible already recorded it. And it did not write it down as a compliment.

Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation.

2 Peter 3:3-4

All things continue as they were.

That is not a star chart. That is the exact assumption the date is built on. And Peter does not call it neutral. He calls it the slogan of the scoffer. He says they are willingly ignorant. Not wrong by accident. Ignorant on purpose, because the truth sitting one verse later wrecks the timeline.

So before you ever argue about Orion, you have to ask the question the date refuses to ask.

Has the sky always been like this?

Share this with the person who quotes you the 10,500 BC date, as if it is settled.

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If you want to feel how much weight is hanging on that one assumption, hand this post to the friend who keeps sending you the alignment videos. Watch what happens when the date has to defend its own premise.

Now open Genesis.

Before the flood, it did not rain.

For the LORD God had not caused it to rain upon the earth, and there was not a man to till the ground. But there went up a mist from the earth, and watered the whole face of the ground.

Genesis 2:5-6

No rain. A mist coming up from the ground instead of water coming down from the sky. That is not the world you walked outside in this morning. That is a different atmosphere. A different ceiling over the earth.

Then come forward to Genesis 9, after the water has fallen and the ark has landed.

I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth.

Genesis 9:13

I do set. Present tense. As in, now. The rainbow is introduced after the flood as something new. You do not announce a token if it has been hanging in the sky since day one. The bow shows up because the conditions that make a bow possible show up.

Sit in that contrast for one second.

Before: mist, no rain, no bow.

After: clouds, rain, a bow set in the cloud.

Two different skies. Same planet. The atmosphere changed at the flood, and Genesis says it plainly, and the pyramid date pretends it never happened.

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Keep going, because Genesis is not done telling you the sky moved.

In the six hundredth year of Noah's life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, the same day were all the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened.

Genesis 7:11

Windows of heaven. Opened.

You do not open a window unless something is on the other side of it. Genesis 1 already told you what.

And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so.

Genesis 1:7

Waters above the firmament.

Put it together. Water held above. A window in the heavens. The window breaks open and the water comes down for the first time in human history. That is not poetry. That is a description of a sky with a layer in it that is no longer there.

And here is where the date does not just wobble. It falls.

Light bends when it passes through water. Anyone who has looked at a straw in a glass knows this. Starlight passing through a band of water above the firmament does not arrive at your eye the way starlight arrives now, through thin dry air. The position. The angle. The way the constellations would appear to a man standing in the pre-flood world. All of it shifts.

So now run the calculation again.

You wound the sky back twelve thousand years, assuming the air was clear, the water band was gone, no clouds, no refraction, stars sitting exactly where dry modern physics puts them. But Genesis says the early sky had water above it, mist instead of rain, and no bow until after the flood. If the medium the light traveled through was different, the apparent position of every star was different, and a date built on the modern position points at a year that never existed.

The date is not a discovery.

The date is a confession.

It confesses what the man who built it believes about Genesis before he ever touches a telescope. He believes the fathers fell asleep and all things continued as they were. He believes there was no firmament of water, no opened windows, no changed atmosphere, no real flood. He has decided Genesis is false, and only then does the math run clean.

Take the same number to a man who believes Genesis, and the number disintegrates in his hands. Not because he is afraid of stars. Because he knows the sky has a history, and you cannot rewind a clock that was reset in the days of Noah.

This is the whole game. The date does not prove the Bible wrong. The date assumes the Bible is wrong, quietly, in the first step, and then hands you the conclusion as if it discovered something. You were never shown an argument. You were shown an assumption wearing an argument's clothes.

This is exactly the kind of thread we pull all the way through in The Strong Delusion. How a culture gets handed conclusions that were smuggled in as assumptions, and learns to call it knowledge.

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If that is a bigger bite than you want to take today, start small and see if this work is for you.

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Once you see it, you cannot stop seeing it. Every "settled date," every confident number reaching back before the flood, is standing on the same one sentence Peter said the scoffer would say. All things continue as they were. Pull that sentence out and the whole tower leans.

And this is not only about old stones in a desert. The same trick runs through screens in your house every night. Things get handed to your children as neutral facts that quietly assume God is absent before the first frame plays. That is why we built FaithWall, to put a Bible-first wall between your household and a world that smuggles its assumptions in through a glowing rectangle.

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So let the date stand there exposed.

It is not telling you when something was built. It is telling you what its maker decided about the Maker. It assumes a sky that never changed, a flood that never came, a window of heaven that was never opened, a God who set His bow in the cloud and then went silent.

The Bible tells a different sky. A firmament divided. Waters above and below. A mist, then rain. A bow that appears as a promise after judgment. A heaven you can look up into and know it has a history because the One who hung the stars is not asleep and never was.

The scoffer says all things continue. The Lord says He is coming.

One of those is a calculation.

The other is a Creator.

You do not get a calendar from a calculation that assumes He is gone. You get a date that is a lie.

And the One it leaves out is still asking the only question that ever mattered.

Not how old the stones are.

Whose are you.