They told you a cloud is weather.

The Bible never once treats it that way.

Moses walked up the mountain and into the cloud to speak with God. The cloud filled the temple until the priests could not stand inside it. On another mountain a bright cloud swallowed three men whole, and a voice came out of the middle of it.

Then Acts says something most people read right past.

He was taken up, and “a cloud received him out of their sight.” (Acts 1:9)

Received him. Not hid him. Received him. Like a door shutting soft behind a man who just stepped through it.

And the angels promised he comes back the same way. With clouds. The dead in Christ caught up to meet him there. In the clouds.

My friend Matt Crane wrote a whole book on this. The Doctrine of the Doors. The thesis sits on your chest at 3 AM: the cloud is not scenery. It is a threshold. The same door God keeps using to come down, and to take men up.

The weatherman calls it condensation.

Scripture calls it the thin place.

So the next time the sky goes black over the field, and the air goes still, and the hair lifts on your arms.

Ask the question they trained out of you.

Is that weather.

Or is that a door. One that has opened before. One that is promised to open again.

Look up.

Send this to the one who stopped looking up.

— Adam

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P.S. The cloud is one door. The Book is full of them, and the modern church keeps most of them bolted shut.

The Vault is where I keep the rest. The complete Dead Hidden archive in one place. Every field manual, every study on the doctrines they bury under “we will cover that another time.” One payment. Yours for life.

→ The Vault. $365, lifetime.