There is a number hidden in your Bible that nobody ever told you to look for. It sits in the chapter you were trained to skim, the long list of dead men at the front of Genesis, the one your eyes slide off on the way to the flood. Count it the right way, and it tells you the exact year God shut the door of the ark.

Most people read Genesis 5 as filler. Names, ages, “and he died,” repeat. But the ages aren’t trivia. They’re a clock someone left running, and almost no one has stopped to read the time.

Here is the proof. It costs you three verses.

Genesis 5:25 — Methuselah was 187 when he begat Lamech.

Genesis 5:28 — Lamech was 182 when he begat Noah.

Genesis 7:6 — Noah was 600 when the flood came.

Add them. 187 + 182 + 600 = 969.

Now Genesis 5:27: “And all the days of Methuselah were nine hundred sixty and nine years: and he died.”

The same number. The oldest man who ever lived died in the exact year the water rose. No verse says it out loud. The connection exists only in the math, sitting in plain sight for thousands of years, waiting for one reader to add three numbers. His name is usually read “his death shall bring.” His death brought the flood. God set the longest life in human history as a fuse and let it burn down to the final year before judgment fell.

You were never going to hear that from a pulpit that treats the numbers as decoration.

And here is the part that should keep you up tonight. Methuselah is not the only one. There is a second man in that same chapter whose years stop on 777, and he dies five years before the rain, and his timing preaches the opposite sermon. There is a sentence buried in the ten names of Genesis 5 that no human author put there on purpose. And the number everyone fears, 666, has an answer hidden in a name you already know — a name that counts.

I’m not going to unspool all of it here. Some of it should cost you the effort of counting it yourself.

That’s what the guide is. How to Count Your Bible — four moves, a pen, a KJV, no occult, and no seminary. It works Genesis 5 all the way down, and then it hands you the method so you can open any chapter and find the clock yourself.

If one sum about one dead man did something to you just now, understand what that was: a single number, in a single chapter, in a book full of them.

deadhidden.org/store/how-to-count-your-bible — $19, one payment, yours to keep.

“Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count.” You have understanding. Go find the rest.

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