Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Ednor (Andy) Rowe's avatar
Ednor (Andy) Rowe
4h

I listened twice to a talk by Rev Dave Ring, about his help from The Lord overcoming cerebral palsy & orphanhood—he ends the talk saying, “if you don’t like me today, just wait: I’m still in the oven; The Lord will take me out and he will say, “Well Done!” (Haha) … good and faithful servant”

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L-'s avatar
L-
17h

Adam,

Maybe you see this… maybe you don’t. I am not a “paid subscriber”, therefore, I am unable to comment on your Biblical Man feed.

Just read your latest “If you don’t hear from me again” post. Although I do not read every post on either feed, I do read many if not most that you write.

I have attempted to contact you many times via the email addresses that you previously responded to. But in the last several months I have not received a response.

I purchased “The Vault” last October, but shortly after you removed everyone’s access to the Vault including mine. You asked anyone with legitimate access to contact you for new access credentials… I did. You stated you would send me new credentials… I never received them. I followed up numerous times to kindly remind you I was still waiting. I’m 7 months into the wait and have not received even a courtesy reply nor explanation as to why you are not honoring my purchase of your offer.

Maybe there is special access to correspondence with you when one becomes a “Paid Subscriber”… not sure. That would feel like throwing good money after bad at this point!

You offered “The Vault” for a specified sum of money, I paid it… please offer some explanation as to why I have not received it.

I have followed and read you for quite some time, this seems out of character. I would love to understand and remedy this issue.

Please respond or reach out to me directly, thanks!

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