A carpenter does not finish a piece in front of the customer.

He cuts in the open. He plans in the open. He fits joints in the open. People love watching that part. The chips fly. The sawdust catches the light. There is a kind of theater in a man taking wood apart and putting it back together.

But sanding happens in the back of the shop.

Hours of it.

A man in a paper mask, palm flat against the grain, going over the same six inches until the splinter that nobody could see is gone. Until the piece feels like skin to the next hand that touches it. Until the wood remembers what it was supposed to be before the saw.

Sanding is private work.

Nobody applauds it.

Nobody films it.

Nobody writes a comment about it.

But every piece of furniture you have ever loved was sanded.

“And he withdrew himself into the wilderness, and prayed.” (Luke 5:16)

The word leans toward “kept on withdrawing.” A pattern, not an exception. The Christ who could feed five thousand walked away from the crowds with a regularity that should bother every man who reads it.

We are not built to live where the chips are flying all the time.

A man who only knows how to plane and cut produces splinters.

A man who learns to sand produces something his wife can run her hand across without flinching.

Christ is not embarrassed by His shop time.

The first thirty years of His ministry was sanding.

Three years was the saw.

We have it backwards.

Joseph’s shop is not in any of the gospels by name. There is no chapter on it. No painted scene of a teenage Christ planing a board. Just thirty years of silence between the temple at twelve and the wedding at Cana.

Thirty years of sanding.

We act like the silence was wasted.

It was not.

It was where the Carpenter was made.

“Wherefore Jesus also, that he might sanctify the people with his own blood, suffered without the gate.” (Hebrews 13:12)

Outside the gate is where the real work happens. Outside the noise. Outside the verdict. Outside the room that thinks the loudest part is the only part.

The work goes back to the wood.

The wood does not care who is watching.

The wood gets smooth.

I am writing this as a man who has been moving too fast. Daily posts. Pulling on every thread the work gives me. Treating my own discipline like a man who does not need to take the mask off.

A man who only cuts produces splinters.

A man who learns to sand produces something somebody is going to live with for the next forty years.

The pieces on this Substack go out free.

The deeper work, the sanded work, the field cards, the guides, and the studies that took six months in the back of the shop, those live at deadhidden.org/store.

That is the only link in this post.

If you have read for a while and wanted the version of the work that has been planed, sanded, and finished for the long haul, that is the door.

Go to the back of the shop with me.

Or stay in the front and watch the chips fly with the rest of the customers.

Either is honest.

Christ keeps doing both.

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P.S. The store is at deadhidden.org/store. The Substack is the front of the shop. Daily. The store is the back. Where the sanded work lives.