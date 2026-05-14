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Swartzmeister's avatar
Swartzmeister
3h

Great thoughts on heart change by allowing God's Word to transform our lives in the midst of doubt, pain, fear, and suffering. God only wise, made real in us by His power.

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Gabriella Hamilton's avatar
Gabriella Hamilton
3h

Thank you fresh manna

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