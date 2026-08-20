At 2:02 on a Wednesday afternoon, a six minute video landed in my Downloads folder. A man on old interview tape says governments have been making people since before World War Two. He says some walk among us now. He says they can think and act. Then he says they have no soul.

The tape is from 2008. The claims fall apart one at a time under checking. That is the easy half of this file.

Here is the hard half. This spring, two major tech outlets reported on real proposals to grow bodies engineered never to think or feel. A pending patent application describes the goal in writing: a sack-like structure with a complete lack of ability to feel, think, or sense the environment. The people funding it call it body replacement.

An old conspiracy tape and new laboratory paperwork are asking the same question from opposite directions. If human beings ever learn to copy a body, who gets to declare that no soul is home?

In this file:

The 2008 tape, played and checked claim by claim

What cloning actually produced, from Dolly to the primate labs

Why a brain recording cannot carry a life

The 2026 organ sack proposals, and the company denial read word for word

What the Bible says, and what it refuses to say

Listen till the end. Then be careful who you call empty.

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