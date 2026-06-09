The Bible Says North Is Empty
Long before anyone aimed a camera at Giza, Scripture described a stranger heaven: a circle, a curtain, a sea of glass, and an empty place in the north.
This morning we looked at the star.
Tonight look at the shape.
Before a single tourist pointed a phone at the Great Pyramid, before the documentaries started whispering about ancient builders, before the professors taught you to smile politely at your Bible and trust the museum placard instead, Scripture had already said something stranger than any stone in Egypt.
North is stretched out over nothing.