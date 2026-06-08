The pyramids point at one star.

Your Bible names it.

Most Christians have never read the verse.

Three pyramids sit on the Giza plain. Set in a line. The same line as the three stars in Orion’s belt.

That is not the strange part.

The strange part is the shafts. Narrow tunnels cut through millions of tons of stone. Aimed. At Orion.

They were not chimneys. Nothing ever burned in there. They were not hallways. No man fits.

They were sightlines to a star.

What the shaft was for

You lay the dead king in the chamber. You line his body up with the tunnel. You wait for the night the star crawls into the gap.

The light comes down the shaft and lands on the body.

The priests believed the dead man’s spirit rode that light back up. Up the beam. Out the stone. Home to Orion.

But a spirit climbing to the stars had a river to cross first. The Milky Way. And the Nile below was its mirror on the ground.

You do not cross a river without a boat.

So in 1954 they dug at the south face of the Great Pyramid. Buried in a pit. Sealed under stone. A boat. Forty feet of cedar, built for a man who was already dead.

A boat for a corpse. To row across a river of stars.

Then God names the star

They built a machine out of mountains to reach one star.

While they built it, a shepherd was watching the same sky. He built nothing. He wrote one line.

“Seek him that maketh the seven stars and Orion.” (Amos 5:8)

Read it again. The Bible names Orion. By name.

Egypt spent a nation’s life pointing dead men at that star. God spent one verse pointing the living past it.

Not the star. The One who made the star.

He is not gentle about it

“Let now the astrologers, the stargazers... stand up, and save thee.” (Isaiah 47:13)

Let the stars save you. That is the dare. He already knows they cannot.

The men in the pyramid bet their eternity on a beam of light. The light came down the shaft on schedule. It landed on a dead man.

Nothing rode it home.

The two stairways

They built a stairway to a star. God put the star’s name in a book a shepherd could carry.

One of them is still standing in the desert, empty.

The other is sitting in your house, unread.

Seek him that maketh the seven stars and Orion.

The pyramid points up.

The verse points higher.

Adam

The Egyptians did not invent this. They inherited it. The same pattern is being sold to you right now with new words: aliens, ancient builders, fallen angels, the disclosure they keep promising is coming.

If you want the whole pattern read by the right light, THE STRONG DELUSION is the $9 Bible field file. No panic. No secret-book sales pitch. No 1,200-page rabbit hole. Genesis to Revelation, plain.

THE STRONG DELUSION: read the stars by the right light

A word before you go.

This piece exists because of a sixteen-pound fighter named Blake. My grandson. He came off oxygen this month. Almost a year old. Still small. Still here.

Out of his fight we built FaithWall. If the writing fed you, feed it forward.

Stand with FaithWall

If this rattled something loose, send it to one person who still thinks the pyramids were just tombs.

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