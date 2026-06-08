Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Deborah Good's avatar
Deborah Good
2h

Wow! Interesting!

And so wonderful in light of this idea GOD gave me a few years ago:

The wise men followed a star. Matthew 2

Did they first learn of it, reading Numbers 24:17, when they took the Hebrews writings, during Judah’s captivity, when the Temple scrolls were taken to Babylon, then Persia?

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Laura Lynch's avatar
Laura Lynch
2h

This is so good! I’m excited to read The Strong Delusion! Really enjoyed this post! ❤️😃

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