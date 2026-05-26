It is Memorial Day night.

Flags came down.

Names were read.

Folded triangles handed to widows who already knew the weight.

The dead got the official version.

They always do.

Then I opened the feed.

Same old ritual.

Files.

Clips.

Men in suits are choosing words like a minefield.

They are calling it disclosure.

It is the word the modern world finally agreed to use for what it spent decades hiding.

But disclosure did not start in Washington.

It started in Genesis.

The first disclosure was not a flying object.

It was a verse.

“And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.” (Genesis 3:15)

That is the briefing.

That is the war.

Everything visible after Eden is a footnote to that verse.

Every empire.

Every flood.

Every cross.

Every grave under every flag tonight.

Scripture filed the war before any of the battles had names.

Memorial Day teaches you to honor the visible dead.

Genesis tells you why so many had to die.

Read it again.

Adam fell.

The serpent was cursed.

The woman’s seed was named.

From that hour, the womb was a battlefield.

Eve heard the promise.

She did not yet know the cost.

Cain killed Abel before the second generation finished breakfast.

The first grave was not a soldier.

It was a brother.

The feed will not show you that map.

It will show you a clip.

It will play you a hearing.

It will let a colonel almost cry on camera.

It will hand you “disclosure” the way a parent hands a child a toy.

Just enough to keep him quiet.

Scripture never gave you a toy.

Scripture gave you a war.

If reading the Bible this way feels foreign, that is the wound the church left open.

The free Dead Hidden posts keep naming it.

The paid side is where I stop pointing at the door and walk you through it.

Strange passages.

Long looks.

Notes between posts.

The book the pulpit handed back.

If you read this far on Memorial Day night, you already feel the pull.

Take the watch with me at Dead Hidden

Genesis 6 keeps proving the disclosure.

“And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them, That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.” (Genesis 6:1-2)

Look where the chapter starts.

A delivery room.

Daughters being born.

“There were giants in the earth in those days.” (Genesis 6:4)

The flood was not over weather.

The flood was over bloodline.

Something hated the seed of the woman so much that it tried to corrupt the line before the Messiah could come through her.

Heaven held the line.

Noah was found.

The ark was built.

The bloodline survived.

That is the briefing no government will run on cable.

So why does Memorial Day feel heavier tonight?

Because every flag folded today rests on top of an older war.

The headstones in your county cemetery are visible casualties of an invisible front line opened in Genesis 3.

The grandfathers buried under VFW markers.

The young men buried under fresh sod.

The empty chairs that were not empty to begin with.

You were never just watching the news.

You were watching one war wearing the costume of another.

Somebody should have taught you this.

Most did not.

Genesis 6 was skipped because it embarrassed tidy systems.

The seed war was skipped because it would not fit on a coffee mug.

Jude was skipped because Jude quotes things a flannelgraph cannot hold.

So a generation of men read the Bible like a Christmas card and the news like a thriller.

When the clips dropped, they had no category.

They ran to Enoch.

They ran to Sumerian tablets.

They ran to basements on YouTube.

Scripture already had the categories.

Their teachers had thrown them out.

I built Dead Hidden because I got tired of watching people disappear at the kitchen table.

TV on.

Bible closed beside them.

A slow surrender wearing the clothes of rest.

The chair is not rest.

The chair is the grave.

The paid Dead Hidden briefing is for the people who are done sitting.

Strange Bible passages read like a field report.

Seed war.

Watcher rebellion.

Babel.

Numbers 13.

Daniel 2:43.

The Day of the Lord.

The dead under the altar.

Not a rabbit hole.

A patrol route.

Step inside the paid Dead Hidden briefing

There is a verse in Numbers that most pulpits step around.

“And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight.” (Numbers 13:33)

Ten spies saw the giants and lost a generation.

Two spies saw the same giants and saw God instead.

That is the Memorial Day test.

The world will keep dropping clips, files, and witnesses.

You will either crumble like a grasshopper or stand like Caleb.

Caleb stood because he knew the book those giants were already inside.

Most men do not.

Hannah understood it.

She wept at Shiloh until Eli thought she was drunk.

The line needed a Samuel.

Mary understood it.

She said “be it unto me according to thy word.”

The line needed a Son.

The womb stayed the front line for thousands of years, and the church spent half of it whispering past the chapter.

Tonight, a chair sits empty in a kitchen somewhere.

A folded flag sits on a shelf.

A wife rinses one less coffee cup.

A mother opens a verse she has read a hundred times and feels it tonight for the first time.

“Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.” (Psalm 116:15)

Precious.

Not random.

Not wasted.

Not forgotten.

The God who disclosed the war disclosed the resurrection in the same book.

That is why Memorial Day matters more, not less, when you read your Bible like a briefing.

One more time, plain.

Disclosure is not new.

Genesis 3 opened the war.

Genesis 6 widened it.

The flood narrowed it to one bloodline.

Christ struck the head at the cross.

The last enemy still waits for the final blow.

The graves you remembered today sit inside that story.

They are not the end of that story.

If you want the next chapter of the briefing, do not wait for Washington.

Open your Bible tonight.

Then come walk the strange parts with me.

Paid Dead Hidden is the watch I keep with readers between posts.

Deeper passages.

Live notes.

The map the pulpit handed back.

The dead are not silent.

They are waiting for the living to read the right book.

Adam

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