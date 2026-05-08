Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Linda Barton's avatar
Linda Barton
3h

I will not be shaken! 🙌🙏✝️🕊️❤️

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Tiny Notes from the Bible's avatar
Tiny Notes from the Bible
1h

66 books are enough for us to lead us to the Lord and know who He is. Words of the Lord as written in the Holy Bible is enough to lead a holy life pleasing and acceptable to the Lord. It's time to know the Lord more than anything else.

What are we going to gain knowing any aliens if they exist or not. Knowledge about the book of Enoch is not needed to know Christ. It's time to return back to the Lord and pursue Him like never before.

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