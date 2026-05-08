Hit the heart. ❤️ Restack it.

Anna Paulina Luna told Joe Rogan to read the Book of Enoch.

Two hundred thousand Christians reposted her, as if she'd just unlocked a sealed canon.

The Book of Enoch is not in your Bible. There is a reason.

You opened your phone this morning, and the timeline was a fever dream.

A government website went live at WAR.GOV/UFO. The Department of War, the same agency that prepares the country for the next conflict, released two photos from Apollo 12, a transcript from Apollo 17, and a press conference about non-human intelligence.

The Apollo 17 transcript reads: Now we’ve got a few very bright particles or fragments or something that go drifting by as we maneuver.

That sentence sat in a vault for fifty-three years. It came out today.

A Perry Stone on YouTube says pastors were briefed in an unnamed room by unnamed officials and told to prepare their flocks. A researcher with a YouTube channel is discussing disembodied Nephilim spirits seeking bodies to inhabit. A congresswoman is selling copies of an apocryphal book on her timeline.

Some of this is true.

Most of it is the wolves smelling blood.

But the panic is not the problem.

The panic proves that most Christians have never read the field manual they already have.

Polytheism does not exist before Genesis 6.

Read that sentence twice.

There is no record in the King James Bible of multiple gods, multiple creators, multiple beings claiming the throne — until the sons of God came down to the daughters of men and produced offspring that the book calls giants. Every culture on earth has a creation story that traces back to this moment. The Sumerians called him Enki. The Egyptians called her Isis. The Aztecs called him Veveteol. The Hindus called him Brahma. The Vietnamese called him Ningsan. The Pueblo Indians called him Awonan Wilona.

Every nation has a name for the same beings.

The book has the same beings under one phrase: the sons of God.

And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them, that the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose… There were giants in the earth in those days. — Genesis 6:1–4

The book did not call them aliens.

The book did not call them creators.

The book called them fallen.

And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. — 2 Corinthians 11:14

Read it slow.

Paul did not say some angels of light are deceivers. He said Satan himself is transformed into one.

The thing in the sky that looks like a craft.

The bright particles drifting past Apollo 17.

The reptilian beings the pastors were told to prepare for.

The interdimensional something behind the curtain of physics.

You do not need the Book of Enoch to interpret this. You have Genesis 6. You have Job 1. You have Daniel 10. You have 2 Corinthians 11. You have 2 Thessalonians 2.

The men running to apocrypha for clarity are men who never opened the manual they had.

And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie. — 2 Thessalonians 2:11

The lie does not have to look like a lie. That is the whole craft of it.

The lie has video footage.

The lie has a government website with a .gov address.

The lie has a Pentagon transcript, a Tennessee evangelist on YouTube, and a congresswoman on Joe Rogan, all with a copy of a book that is not canon.

The lie wants you to wonder.

The book wants you to remember.

There is nothing in the sky tonight that the prince of the power of the air has not been doing since before the foundation of the world. The thing has a name. The book gives the name. The men who have already read the book do not need to be briefed.

They have already been briefed.

So today you have a choice.

You can refresh the timeline. Read the threads. Bookmark the next interview. Wonder what Anna Paulina Luna will tweet at midnight. Wonder which pastor will leak the next briefing.

Or you can put the phone down. Open the Bible to Genesis 6 and read it through 2 Thessalonians 2 in one sitting. Let the book brief you instead of the men.

One of those rooms is full of wolves.

The other is the room where the lights are on.

If you opened your phone this morning and felt the panic — but you do not yet have a Bible framework to test what is hitting your timeline — get one tonight.

→ deadhidden.org — the field manual for the strong delusion of the last days. Open the door before the next briefing leaks.

If you have been reading the threads and the wolves and you want to find men reading the book instead of the apocrypha, they are at the wall.

→ deadhidden.org — walk over. No 1 Enoch. No panic. Just men with their Bibles open and their phones face down.

If you have stopped wondering and started reading — the long-form letters that do not go to the free list, the deeper field files written for men who already know what is in Genesis 6, are reserved for paid subscribers.

→ Upgrade at the top of this post. The lower rooms of this work live there.

The disclosure is not what was released today.

The disclosure was made four thousand years ago, and most Christians never read it.

Tonight is the night to start.

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