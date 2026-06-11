Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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John Tessier's avatar
John Tessier
35m

Why the KJV field file? KJV is an english translation into archaic english. It is a beautiful translation of a beautiful book. You still need to use discernment to read it as any English translation. KJV is not a magic talisman. The “plain reading” is not as cut and dried as many make it. I agree this “ Disclosure “ film is a lie and a deception. Just be sure you’re not adding your own “disclosures” to the pile of lies.

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