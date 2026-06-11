Spielberg has a new movie. It is called Disclosure Day.

It lands in American theaters tomorrow.

The premise is simple. The governments of the world finally admit it. We are not alone. The critics are calling it his best film in twenty years.

I am not writing about the movie.

I am writing about the assumption under it. The assumption every disclosure story shares.

That contact is a future event. Something we are still waiting for.

It is not.

The Bible already had a Disclosure Day. You just never read it as one.

The first contact story nobody films

Genesis 6. Eight verses before the flood.

There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown. (Genesis 6:4)

Sons of God. Not sons of Adam.

Jude tells you where they came from.

And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation. (Jude 1:6)

Left their own habitation.

They did not stay in their domain. They crossed into ours. They took wives. They produced offspring the text calls giants. Men of renown.

Every ancient culture remembers them. Gods who came down. Hybrid heroes. Beings from the sky who took what they wanted.

Your Bible does not deny that memory.

It explains it.

The part Jesus flagged

Here is where it stops being history.

But as the days of Noe were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be. (Matthew 24:37)

The days of Noah. The days of Genesis 6.

Jesus did not pick a random era. He picked the one chapter where heaven and earth got crossed. And He said the end would look like that.

Then Luke adds the detail that should make you sit up this week.

And fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven. (Luke 21:11)

Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth. (Luke 21:26)

Looking after things coming on the earth. From heaven.

Written 2,000 years before the first theater screen.

Who sent it

Now the question the movie will not ask.

Scripture never argues about whether things show up in the sky. It asks who sent them.

Satan is called the prince of the power of the air. Ephesians 2:2. The air. That is his jurisdiction.

And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. (2 Corinthians 11:14)

An angel of light. A being from the sky, glowing, bringing answers.

And the end-times warning is not invasion. It is persuasion.

And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie. (2 Thessalonians 2:11)

A lie big enough to need a strong delusion. Big enough to deceive the whole world. Revelation 12:9 says that is exactly the dragon's resume.

So test the scenario. Something lands. It is real. It is intelligent. It says it seeded us, it watched us, religion was a misunderstanding of them.

How much of the world folds in a weekend?

That is not science fiction. That is 2 Thessalonians with special effects.

If this is the weekend your feed fills with sky talk, do not let it send you to panic, Enoch, or YouTube prophets. I built THE STRONG DELUSION for this exact moment: a KJV field file on aliens, giants, fallen angels, Genesis 6, Babel, devils, Revelation 9, and five tests for any disclosure claim.

GET THE STRONG DELUSION - $9

What to do with this

Not panic. Scripture does not say panic.

Read Genesis 6 tonight. Then Jude. Then Matthew 24:37. Out loud.

Twenty minutes. Less time than the trailers before the movie.

Then watch the sky talk dominate your feed this weekend and notice how calm you are. Because disclosure is not coming.

It came. Genesis 6 filed the report.

The only question left is the one the Bible has been asking all along.

When something comes down from heaven, who sent it?

If someone you know is going to see this movie, send them this first.

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