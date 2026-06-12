Revelation 13:18.

Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Read it again. Slower.

It is the number of a man.

Not a barcode. Not a chip. Not a vaccine.

A man.

And the verse does not say wait. It does not say wonder. It says count.

So people count. Badly.

You have seen the videos. It is the Pope. It is Obama. It is Musk. Pick your decade, there is a candidate.

Every one of those videos cheats. And they all cheat the same three ways.

Cheat one. Switch languages until one fits. English fails, try Latin. Latin fails, try Greek. Keep shopping.

Cheat two. Add titles. The famous Vicarius Filii Dei trick runs on a title no scripture ever gave the man. Add enough words and anyone counts to anything.

Cheat three. Drop letters. The sum runs over, so a letter quietly disappears. Nobody checks.

That is not counting. That is conjuring. The occult does not need your birthday to get in. A dishonest sum opens the same door.

But here is what the videos never tell you.

The first readers of Revelation counted too.

No language shopping. No titles. No dropped letters. A name, as written, in the letters of scripture.

They got an answer.

And a manuscript older than every English Bible on earth kept their work. Not their answer. Their work. The arithmetic itself, fossilized in a copying decision an ancient scribe made with his own hand.

I am going to show it to you below the line. The name. The per-letter math. The receipt. And the test any future candidate must pass.

One thing first.

I am not teaching the method in this post. The method is four moves, a pen, and a KJV. I wrote it down. It is called How to Count Your Bible. Nineteen dollars. People started counting with it this morning.

Send Me the Guide — $19

Want to try counting before you spend a dollar? I built a free tool. Every number in the KJV, lit up. No signup.

Open the Bible Source Code — Free

Below the wall: the name, the letter-by-letter math, the 1,800-year-old receipt, the 888 that answers the 666, and the test that exposes every fake candidate from here to the end.

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