Your pastor read Genesis 6 and kept walking.

We are going to stop.

And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them, That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.

Genesis 6:1-2

That is not a misty sentence.

It is not poetry.

It is not a dream report.

It is written like a thing that happened.

Men multiplied. Daughters were born. The sons of God saw them. The sons of God took wives.

Four movements. No apology. No long explanation. No modern embarrassment.

The usual escape hatch is ready by the time most people hit verse two. Someone told you the sons of God were just the sons of Seth. The righteous line married the wicked line. Good boys married bad girls. End of mystery.

That answer has one problem.

Seth's sons were men.

Men do not father giants.

Ordinary men marrying ordinary women make ordinary children. They do not produce a race of mighty men that the Bible has to stop and name before the flood judgment comes down.

Keep reading.

There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that

Genesis 6:4

Stop there.

Do not rush past it.

There were giants in the earth in those days.

And also after that.

Four words.

That is the hinge. That is the little phrase still sitting in your King James after generations of Sunday School lessons tried to make the chapter behave.

If Genesis 6 is only Seth's family tree, those four words are strange.

If the sons of God are what the Bible says they are, those four words become a warning.

So we are not going to start with Enoch. We are not going to start with tablets. We are not going to start with a podcast, a documentary, a disclosure hearing, or a man with a chart yelling about bloodlines.

We are going to start with the Book.

The giants come back after the flood.

That is the half nobody preached.