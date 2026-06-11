Genesis 5 is the chapter you skip.

Ten men. Ten lifespans. Ten funerals.

"And he died." Eight times in one chapter.

Your eyes glaze. You reach for chapter 6 and the ark.

Stop.

Moses wrote down a sentence. It took ten generations to say it.

The names

Hebrew names mean things. Parents did not pick them for sound. They picked them for testimony.

Read Genesis 5 again. This time, translate the names.

Adam. Man.

Seth. Appointed.

Enos. Mortal.

Cainan. Sorrow.

Mahalaleel. The Blessed God.

Jared. Shall Come Down.

Enoch. Teaching.

Methuselah. His Death Shall Bring.

Lamech. The Despairing.

Noah. Rest.

Now read it as one line.

Man is appointed mortal sorrow. The Blessed God shall come down teaching. His death shall bring the despairing rest.

That is the gospel.

Preached in a graveyard. A thousand years before the flood. Four thousand years before the cross.

Nobody planned this

Ten babies. Named by different parents. Across a thousand years.

No committee. No editor. No man rigged it.

This is the book of the generations of Adam. (Genesis 5:1)

And one verse later, a detail most readers miss:

Male and female created he them; and blessed them, and called their name Adam. (Genesis 5:2)

God named them both Adam. The sentence in the names belongs to the whole house. Husband. Wife. Children. Every one of them buried in that chapter. Every one of them preached to by it.

The longest life was a warning

One more name before you go.

Methuselah. His Death Shall Bring.

He lived 969 years. Longer than any man in your Bible.

Do the math. 187 years to Lamech. 182 more to Noah. 600 more to the flood.

969. He died the year the water came.

The man whose name promised judgment lived longer than anyone. That is not trivia. That is mercy with a pulse.

The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish. (2 Peter 3:9)

God stretched one life to its limit. Because while Methuselah breathed, the flood waited.

See it on one page

I put the whole chapter on a chart. Every name. Every age. The sentence. The countdown.

Five pages. Print it. Tape it inside your Bible. Walk your children through it at the table.

Pay what you want. Five dollar floor.

GET THE ADAM TO NOAH CHART

"And he died" is not filler. It is the drumbeat under the promise.

Read the chapter tonight. Out loud. The names will do the preaching.

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